27 First News
Paul Seidner, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Seidner, Jr., age 88, of Columbiana, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Paul was born on October 15, 1934 in New Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Edith Ulmar Seidner. Paul had worked for Felger’s Farm and...
Mary L. Cox, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Cox, 77, of Salem, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born to the late William “Bill” and Pearl (McClish) Ingledue in Salem on February 11, 1945. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Travis...
Beverly S. Kostura, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly S. Kostura, 73, formerly of Mineral Ridge, passed away Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House following a brief illness. Beverly was born November 24, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late George Hames and Margaret Hyjuric Hames and was a lifelong...
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
Max VanBuren, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Max VanBuren, 73, of Lisbon, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was born June 3, 1949, in Tiffin, the son of Ralph and Leona Huston VanBuren. After graduating from The Ohio State University and its College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. VanBuren served in the...
Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
Mary E. Dambik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Dambik, 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary was born to Arthur and Emma (McDurney) Deutsch on September 1, 1932 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Mary was a graduate...
Barbara Ann Noday, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Noday, 85, died peacefully, Sunday, December 4, 2022, with her husband by her side. Barbara was born January 1, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Genevieve Briglio Schettino. She was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School, where she was named...
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
John Jay Maxell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Maxwell, 70, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was the son of Harry Paul Maxwell and Arletta Mae (Greathouse) Maxwell, born January 15, 1952. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia L. Dias, Mildred Eileen Heuer, Arletta Kay...
Clare L. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on October 9, 1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9, 1974 and they had two...
Ernest “BoBo” Roberson, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Ernest Roberson will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Roberson departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Arrangements...
Willa Modean Huff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willa Modean Huff, entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 81 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Modean was born August 24, 1941, in Proctor, West...
Linda M. Roca, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Roca, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born December 30, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rick and Mary E. Hagan Roca. Linda was a 1986 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She devoted her...
William John Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center. William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.
William E. “Bill” Janosko, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” Janosko, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born July 17, 1932 in Dixonville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew G. and Anna (Betsa) Janosko. He was a proud veteran of the United...
Alice J. (Goetz) Whitman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. (Goetz) Whitman, 73, passed into the arms of the Lord, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Community Hospice Truman House, in New Philadelphia. She was born in Salem on July 21, 1949, the daughter of Wilbert and Catherine (Egan) Goetz. Alice graduated from Salem...
Gregory Kowal, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Kowal, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Gregory, who was affectionately known as “Harry” by his family, “Tato” by his children and “Dido” by his grandchildren, was born February 17, 1947, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, a son of the late Nick and Eva Kowal and came to the United States with his family in the early 1950s and settled in Niles.
