FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
WSMV
Illness forces postponement of LeAnn Rimes’ Ryman show set for Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music performer LeAnn Rimes show set for Saturday has been rescheduled for April 2023, the Ryman Auditorium announced Thursday. Rimes said Thursday she was sick with the flu and would not be able to perform on Saturday. The show has been rescheduled for April 8, 2023.
WSMV
Lauren Alaina to host concert, DISH Network to host giveaway one year after Kentucky tornadoes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - Country music artist Lauren Alaina will be hosting a concert and DISH Network will be giving away emergency preparedness kits with essential first-aid items to residents in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky. DISH Network will be onsite at...
WSMV
Nashville youth organization partners with Jelly Roll to award $50K in scholarships
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - County rapper Jelly Roll is partnering with a Nashville youth organization to help students looking for help paying for college or post-secondary opportunities. The Hometown Heroes Scholarship was established in 2022 under the partnership of Impact Youth Outreach and Jelly Roll. The scholarship benefits Metro Nashville...
WSMV
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
WSMV
Mt. Zion Baptist Church fulfills Christmas wish lists for families in need
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas has arrived early for many families in the Nashville community thanks to Mount Zion Baptist Church. “We want people to know that we are here, God is here, and that needs are being provided,” said Mount Zion Baptist Director of Outreach Shannon Fitzpatrick. On...
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
WSMV
New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
WSMV
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
WSMV
Davidson County sees spike in evictions right before holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are struggling to make ends meet and facing evictions right ahead of the holidays. New numbers from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office show that evictions are up substantially this year. So, what is the reason behind the jump?. Patricia Edwards said she doesn’t know...
WSMV
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
WSMV
VIDEO: Alleged porch ‘grinches’ steal furniture from home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say detectives are looking for two “Grinches” who stole porch furniture from a home in East Nashville. Ring home surveillance footage shows the alleged porch pirates stealing two chairs from a home off Stainback Avenue on Friday. The video shows they grabbed...
WSMV
Driver sought for deadly hit-and-run in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon and driving away. According to MNPD, a red-colored Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Oakwood Avenue around 6 p.m. when it sped up to go around another vehicle turning right onto Slaydon Drive and crossed over into the northbound lane. 35-year-old Cierra Burrage was walking through the crosswalk when the Tahoe hit her, then drove off.
WSMV
As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on part of funding for new Titans’ stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vote by Metro Council on Tuesday night could move the Tennessee Titans a little closer to getting a new indoor stadium. The Metro Council will consider the 1% hotel tax increase on Tuesday and approval of the term sheet for the proposed stadium. Councilmember Brett...
WSMV
Dog flu cases on the rise
WSMV
Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
