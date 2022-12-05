ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Davidson County sees spike in evictions right before holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are struggling to make ends meet and facing evictions right ahead of the holidays. New numbers from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office show that evictions are up substantially this year. So, what is the reason behind the jump?. Patricia Edwards said she doesn’t know...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Alleged porch ‘grinches’ steal furniture from home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say detectives are looking for two “Grinches” who stole porch furniture from a home in East Nashville. Ring home surveillance footage shows the alleged porch pirates stealing two chairs from a home off Stainback Avenue on Friday. The video shows they grabbed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver sought for deadly hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon and driving away. According to MNPD, a red-colored Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Oakwood Avenue around 6 p.m. when it sped up to go around another vehicle turning right onto Slaydon Drive and crossed over into the northbound lane. 35-year-old Cierra Burrage was walking through the crosswalk when the Tahoe hit her, then drove off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on part of funding for new Titans’ stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vote by Metro Council on Tuesday night could move the Tennessee Titans a little closer to getting a new indoor stadium. The Metro Council will consider the 1% hotel tax increase on Tuesday and approval of the term sheet for the proposed stadium. Councilmember Brett...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dog flu cases on the rise

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled for Saturday at Ryman Auditorium has been postponed because of the singer's illness. Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child. Updated: 7...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy