Hailie Deegan robbed

The NASCAR driver explained an issue at the airport during the NASCAR Awards show trip. Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre are dating. The two were at the NASCAR Awards show last week. The had some airport trouble…. “Just had some loser go into Hailie’s bag and take her wallet while...
NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
NASCAR World Praying For Prominent Driver's Girlfriend

The NASCAR world is rejoicing at some great news from Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar on Wednesday evening. Hocevar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is officially cancer free today. "cancer is very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first hand with it. however, my favorite person beat...
Kyle Larson vs. Chase Elliott Was the Most Overlooked NASCAR Feud of 2022

Every NASCAR Cup Series season, there are at least a couple NASCAR feuds and rivalries that captivate fans and drivers alike, and 2022 was no different. You had Ross Chastain getting under the skin of about half of the Cup Series roster throughout the season. Joey Logano and William Byron infamously duked it out at Darlington. Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon traded blows at New Hampshire. But, perhaps the most overlooked feud was between Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Why was it overlooked? Well, because if you ask either of the former Cup champs, it wasn't really a feud at all. But, we know better.
NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023

With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
The RACER Mailbag, December 7

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
GMS Racing Announces NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Crew Chief Lineup for the 2023 Season

No. 23 – Jeff Hensley. No surprises here, veteran Jeff Hensley will return to the top of the box and work with Grant Enfinger for their sixth season together. Hensley made news headlines in July when it was announced that he would be returning with Grant Enfinger for the remainder of the 2022 season, and once the change was made, results began to show. In nine races that season, Hensley was able to guide Enfinger to four top-fives and five top-10 finishes, including a thrilling victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It’s hard to beat the chemistry that he and Enfinger have built up over the years, which makes sense why the duo will continue their relationship leading into 2023.
