Hailie Deegan robbed
The NASCAR driver explained an issue at the airport during the NASCAR Awards show trip. Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre are dating. The two were at the NASCAR Awards show last week. The had some airport trouble…. “Just had some loser go into Hailie’s bag and take her wallet while...
Kyle Busch Gets a Vote of Confidence That Might Worry 23XI Racing
Richard Childress Racing announced that most of Tyler Reddick's old sponsors are sticking with the No. 8 Chevy and Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Gets a Vote of Confidence That Might Worry 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch’s 2023 paint schemes released; Newly stylized No. 8 font
The driver designed the new font for the No. 8 car. Kyle Busch spent the last 15 seasons behind the wheel of the No. 18 car. For 2023, he’s left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing and will now drive the No. 8 car. The new number was...
NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video
Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season
The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick discusses his questionable future in the NASCAR Cup Series
Kevin Harvick discusses his questionable future in the NASCAR Cup Series as rumors of his expected retirement continue to swirl.
NASCAR World Praying For Prominent Driver's Girlfriend
The NASCAR world is rejoicing at some great news from Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar on Wednesday evening. Hocevar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is officially cancer free today. "cancer is very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first hand with it. however, my favorite person beat...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Went Above and Beyond in a Discussion of NASCAR’s 5 Greatest Drivers
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the racing figures weighing in on NASCAR's five greatest drivers. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Went Above and Beyond in a Discussion of NASCAR’s 5 Greatest Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson vs. Chase Elliott Was the Most Overlooked NASCAR Feud of 2022
Every NASCAR Cup Series season, there are at least a couple NASCAR feuds and rivalries that captivate fans and drivers alike, and 2022 was no different. You had Ross Chastain getting under the skin of about half of the Cup Series roster throughout the season. Joey Logano and William Byron infamously duked it out at Darlington. Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon traded blows at New Hampshire. But, perhaps the most overlooked feud was between Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Why was it overlooked? Well, because if you ask either of the former Cup champs, it wasn't really a feud at all. But, we know better.
NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023
With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Relationship With His Dad "Completely Changed" in the Late '90s
Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were one of the most iconic father-son duos in NASCAR history. If not for The Intimidator's untimely death at Daytona in 2001, who knows how much they could have accomplished together on the track?. Of course, nobody misses Dale Sr. more than Junior,...
NASCAR silly season ramps up with several notable moves for 2023
NASCAR silly season has been very active in recent days and we recap all of the action. Plus, a prediction on who lands the Sam Hunt Racing seat.
The RACER Mailbag, December 7
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
3 Races From the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season That Were a Total Train Wreck — And Why They Stunk So Badly
While the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series campaign was certainly memorable, not every race can be a gem. Let's take a look at some of the worst. The post 3 Races From the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season That Were a Total Train Wreck — And Why They Stunk So Badly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks the truth about NASCAR’s current playoff system
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about NASCAR's current playoff system as he feels like a one-race championship is still not the correct way to end the year.
GMS Racing Announces NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Crew Chief Lineup for the 2023 Season
No. 23 – Jeff Hensley. No surprises here, veteran Jeff Hensley will return to the top of the box and work with Grant Enfinger for their sixth season together. Hensley made news headlines in July when it was announced that he would be returning with Grant Enfinger for the remainder of the 2022 season, and once the change was made, results began to show. In nine races that season, Hensley was able to guide Enfinger to four top-fives and five top-10 finishes, including a thrilling victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It’s hard to beat the chemistry that he and Enfinger have built up over the years, which makes sense why the duo will continue their relationship leading into 2023.
