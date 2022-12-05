Report: Pine-Richland Phil Jurkovec transferring home to Pitt

We now have a pretty good idea why Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis is entering the transfer portal again after only one year in Pittsburgh.

According to ESPN Senior College Football Writer Pete Thamel, Phil Jurkovec has told the sports network that “he’s committed to transfer to Pitt.”

Jurkovec played high school football at Pine-Richland and announced last week he was entering the portal after three seasons at Boston College.

He has one year of eligibility left.

Jurkovec has reportedly gotten offers from many schools but the ability to return home and work with his former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti again was likely too much.

Cignetti was with BC in 2020 and 2021 before joining Pat Narduzzi’s staff as offensive coordinator last year.

Pitt had its sights on Jurkovec out of high school, but he chose to go to Notre Dame and then transferred to Boston College.

The 6’5”, 226 lbs. quarterback went 404-for-679 during his career at Boston College with 5,183 yards, 35 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Jurkovec has also rushed for 429 yards with nine touchdowns.

The decision from Jurkovec is a little surprising since he just spoke with The Post-Gazette’s Mike White recently saying, “It’s not like I’m that close to a decision yet,” Jurkovec said.

After committing to Notre Dame over Pitt in high school, he played in only seven games in mop-up roles with the Irish in his first two seasons

He had a huge start to his career at BC, the first QB in Eagles history to throw for 300 or more yards in four of his first five games.

In first game at BC 17 of 23 for 300 yards at Duke in 2020:

-threw for 313 yards and 2 TD against 11th ranked North Carolina--his 37 completions in that game were an Alumni Stadium record (where BC plays most of their games)

-against Pitt 19-35, 358 yards, 3 TD, rushed for a TD as well.

2021-hand injury limited him to 6 games

ACC QB of the week for his 310-yard passing w 2 TD and 71 yards rushing and 3 more TD against GA Tech on 11-13-21.

Threw for 71 TD in high school

11,144 yards 2nd best in WPIAL at time.

2nd WPIAL QB ever with over 3000 yards passing and 1000 yards rushing in a season.

-set state record with 5,180 total yards in a season w 63 TD.

-won state title for Pine-Richland (may have heard of that school).