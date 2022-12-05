After a low turnout last year, Special Olympics Florida had over 400 athletes participate in the Race for Inclusion

Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
The Point, Dec. 9, 2022: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Ocala Gazette: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns. “Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, indicated that a special election would likely be ordered by the Secretary of State- but when that election would take place would be at the direction of the secretary of state.”
The Point, Dec. 8, 2022: Rep. Joe Harding indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Florida Politics: Joe Harding indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges. “Harding, an Ocala Republican recently elected to his second term representing District 24, was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.”. • WUFT News:...
Florida beekeepers rally community in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
B. Keith Councell is a beekeeper stripped of his bees – 2,800 of them spread across his farms in Arcadia, Cape Coral, Pine Island and Fort Myers. His honeybees were among the 400,000 Florida bee colonies in Hurricane Ian’s path in September. Ian decimated 100,000 total hives, which...
French game of pétanque finds a home in Gainesville
Sarah Lauerman took an interest in French culture and was intrigued by the sport of pétanque (peh-tonk). She wanted to learn how to speak French and engage with the culture further, so she started a club around the sport. Lauerman is now the president of Gainesville Pétanque, a club...
‘Prove everybody wrong’: Williston senior looks to change his narrative on the basketball court
Williston point guard Greg Maxwell is determined to prove his doubters wrong. “They think everything is going to be given to me because of my last name,” he said. Greg is the nephew of two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell. Yet, he wants people to know that he’s worked hard for everything he’s got.
Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative
The Alachua County Commission elected a new chair and vice chair at its special meeting Tuesday before voting to use millions in federal aid on several initiatives, including a pilot program meant to help local landlords make their properties more energy efficient. The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair...
Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned slaughterhouse
The Alachua County Commission unanimously voted at a special meeting Tuesday to spend $2.5 million for a new United States Department of Agriculture-certified meat processing facility in Newberry. The $2.5 million is part of the $52.25 million in federal funds allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act,...
