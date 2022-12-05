ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Upcoming Browns’ game moved to new date

By Chad Krispinsky
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1bb0_0jY60GH200

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL has announced a schedule change for the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens game in week 15.

The game has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 17, with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m.

It’s official: Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield

It will be televised on NFL Network as one of three games played that day.

The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. followed by the Browns/Ravens matchup.

The night-cap features the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m.

Earlier this season, the Ravens defeated the Browns 23-20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Pregnant Ohio woman suffers ruptured uterus during assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Human remains found by hunter in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

What’s the worst school district in Ohio?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDTN

3 charged after baby dies of fentanyl overdose in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby. On Nov. 18, Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy