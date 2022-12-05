ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

South Carolina man, woman indicted on sex trafficking charges

By Dan Vasko
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UewKl_0jY5zTrg00

S.C. (WSPA) — A Newberry man and a Greenville woman were indicted on 10 counts of sex trafficking among other charges by a federal grand jury.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Eric Rashun Jones, 32, of Newberry was charged with:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition
  • Human trafficking conspiracy
  • Five counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion
  • Three counts of witness tampering

Brittany Danielle Cromer, 33, of Greenville, was also indicted on human trafficking conspiracy charges as a co-conspirator.

The indictment alleges that Jones and Cromer “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, and sex trafficked at least five victims by force, fraud or coercion” between 2018 and 2022. The indictment also states that Jones told victims and witnesses not to talk to authorities.

Both face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Jones was a fugitive from state law enforcement from 2019 until his arrest in March of this year, the DOJ said.

The following is a statement from the DOJ, detailing some of the evidence heard in court:

Evidence presented in Court also indicated that Jones recruited vulnerable women and obtained commercial sex from victims for his financial benefit by means of physical and sexual violence, by manipulating victims’ drug withdrawal symptoms, and by threats and fraud. Evidence was presented that some victims were tattooed with a reference to Jones’s name. Evidence also indicated that Jones threatened violence and retaliation if victims or witnesses cooperated with law enforcement.

The United State Department of Justice

Cromer was granted bond, pending a trial.

The FBI, Greenville Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Simpsonville Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elliott B. Daniels and Elle E. Klein are prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina school district employee accused of contributing to delinquency of minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Sunday, the School District of Oconee County was made aware of unusual behavior […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto breaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Eating disorders are harder to manage during the holidays, MUSC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The holidays are a time to enjoy feasting with loved ones, but the idea of that does not bring warm and fuzzy feelings to everyone. Especially when “diet talk” is at the top of new year’s resolution conversations.  Between Thanksgiving feasts and Christmas morning breakfasts, the holiday season can be a […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy