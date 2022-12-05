ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Missouri is on the eve of legal weed

The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. Corey’s Network aims to continue helping families as KCMO’s homicide total increases...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Clay County drug-sniffing K9 retired after marijuana legalization

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — She's been a very, very good girl for six years — and now she gets to retire at home with her best friend. The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office said with the legalization of recreational marijuana after the passage of Missouri Amendment 3, authorities must now retire K9 Blaze.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Jury convicts KC man for armed robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a trial jury for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. 27-year-old Delshawn Lemons was found guilty of one count of robbery and one count of possessing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Jury convicts Missouri man of armed robbery of Family Dollar store

A Missouri man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13. The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

3 finalists for KCPD chief to face the public Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department’s final three candidates for its top job will attend a community town hall Saturday morning and answer questions from the public. The town hall is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mohart Center, at 3200 Wayne...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning. Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy