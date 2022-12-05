Read full article on original website
Missouri jail escapees, accomplice charged with federal crimes
Two inmates who escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri on Monday face new charges, and a third man is charged with helping in the escape.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
KCTV 5
Missouri is on the eve of legal weed
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday.
KMBC.com
Clay County drug-sniffing K9 retired after marijuana legalization
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — She's been a very, very good girl for six years — and now she gets to retire at home with her best friend. The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office said with the legalization of recreational marijuana after the passage of Missouri Amendment 3, authorities must now retire K9 Blaze.
KCTV 5
Jury convicts KC man for armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a trial jury for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. 27-year-old Delshawn Lemons was found guilty of one count of robbery and one count of possessing...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
kttn.com
Jury convicts Missouri man of armed robbery of Family Dollar store
A Missouri man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri career felon indicted for shooting at officer, illegal firearms, meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— A federal grand jury issues a three-count indictment against a Kansas City man for illegally possessing firearms, possession of methamphetamine, and shooting at officers with an assault rifle, all while leading police and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase. Brenton Ross, 32, is charged with one...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with assisting Cass County inmates in their escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a Kansas City, Missouri, man accused of assisting two inmates that escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday. Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, has been charged with a single count of aiding or assisting in an escape. The inmates,...
Man charged with killing pregnant woman told police he 'snapped'
A man accused of murder told police his struggles with his mental and emotional health, along with drug abuse, led him to "snap" and shoot a pregnant woman.
KCTV 5
Corey’s Network aims to continue helping families as KCMO’s homicide total increases
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hours after ATF’s director visited Kansas City, Missouri, for a roundtable discussion Tuesday, two additional homicides increased this year’s total to 162. The continuing stretch of violence comes during the city’s second-deadliest year on record. Michelle Norris said the ripple effect from...
Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13. The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.
KCTV 5
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence.
KCTV 5
Mayor Lucas proposes ordinance to create a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is proposing a new ordinance to offer an option for witnesses or victims of violent crimes to receive financial assistance relocating through the creation of a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City. Lucas says the goal is to create a...
KCTV 5
3 finalists for KCPD chief to face the public Saturday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department’s final three candidates for its top job will attend a community town hall Saturday morning and answer questions from the public. The town hall is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mohart Center, at 3200 Wayne...
Two Kansas inmates sentenced for crimes committed while already in prison
A Leavenworth judge sentenced two inmates, for crimes they committed while already serving time at Lansing Correctional Facility.
californiaexaminer.net
A Federal Grand Jury Has Indicted A Kansas City Man In Connection With The Firing Of Gun
A Kansas City man was charged by a federal grand jury on Tuesday in relation to a high-speed chase through Vernon and Barton counties during which he shot at a sheriff’s deputy. Brenton Ross, 32, is accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, firing a gun during...
KCTV 5
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence.
KCTV 5
Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning. Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.
