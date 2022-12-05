Read full article on original website
Federal Reserve Matches Year of Rising Inflation with Feverish Rate Hikes
Wall Street anticipates that the effects of the Federal Reserve’s most zealous year of interest rate increases in at least three decades will last into the following year. The main topic of discussion on Wall Street in 2022 has been the central bank’s strategy for combating persistently high prices for everything from food to apparel. The Fed’s target interest rate is now between 3.75% and 4%, up from nearly zero in March.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Oil prices fall: China’s worldwide demand and Indian stocks are expected to grow
On Friday, Indian shares are expected to rise due to falling crude oil prices and expectations of a recovery in global demand as a result of China relaxing its strict COVID-19 import regulations. As of 7:25 am IST, the NSE stock futures for India listed on the Singapore Exchange were...
As aSOPR Drops to Its Lowest Level Since 2018, Bitcoin Flashes New Bottom Signal
ASOPR- On the peer-to-peer bitcoin network, you can transfer bitcoin, a decentralized digital currency. Using cryptography, network nodes verify bitcoin transactions, which are then recorded in a blockchain, a publicly accessible distributed ledger. Analysis by CryptoSlate indicates that when investors experience significant losses during a bad market, the aSOPR offered...
China’s Pig Skyscraper Could Lead to Massive Outbreaks, Experts Warn
Millions of pigs are set to be butchered annually at a new pig skyscraper in China. With a yearly capacity of 1.2 million pigs, it is regarded as the largest single-building pig farm in the world. The Chinese government said that this brand-new, 26-story building shaped like a pig is...
China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America’s attention in the region wanes. Xi also urged the Arab countries to conduct energy sales in the Chinese yuan, potentially divorcing the U.S. dollar from transactions in a region where the United States still stations thousands of troops across a network of local bases as a hedge against Iran. China’s hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom for possibly decades, even after facing widespread international criticism over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the still-raging war in Yemen. During Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week, the prince himself welcomed him to a meeting of the clubby Gulf Cooperation Council, and later to a wider summit of Mideast leaders.
Deepening Turkey tanker logjam snarls Russia oil sanctions
ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Turkey emerged as a critical stumbling block to a complex international plan to deprive Russia of wartime oil revenues as the number of tankers waiting to exit the Black Sea through Turkish straits continued to rise on Friday.
