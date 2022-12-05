ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Reserve Matches Year of Rising Inflation with Feverish Rate Hikes

Wall Street anticipates that the effects of the Federal Reserve’s most zealous year of interest rate increases in at least three decades will last into the following year. The main topic of discussion on Wall Street in 2022 has been the central bank’s strategy for combating persistently high prices for everything from food to apparel. The Fed’s target interest rate is now between 3.75% and 4%, up from nearly zero in March.
As aSOPR Drops to Its Lowest Level Since 2018, Bitcoin Flashes New Bottom Signal

ASOPR- On the peer-to-peer bitcoin network, you can transfer bitcoin, a decentralized digital currency. Using cryptography, network nodes verify bitcoin transactions, which are then recorded in a blockchain, a publicly accessible distributed ledger. Analysis by CryptoSlate indicates that when investors experience significant losses during a bad market, the aSOPR offered...
The Associated Press

China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America’s attention in the region wanes. Xi also urged the Arab countries to conduct energy sales in the Chinese yuan, potentially divorcing the U.S. dollar from transactions in a region where the United States still stations thousands of troops across a network of local bases as a hedge against Iran. China’s hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom for possibly decades, even after facing widespread international criticism over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the still-raging war in Yemen. During Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week, the prince himself welcomed him to a meeting of the clubby Gulf Cooperation Council, and later to a wider summit of Mideast leaders.
