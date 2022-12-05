WV ranked one of the best driving states, 3rd best in nation
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Most states think they have bad drivers, but a new report reveals which ones actually do.
According to quotewizard.com, drivers in West Virginia have gone from first to second to third on the list of best driving states because of their increasing numbers in speeding tickets.
The Mountain State ranks 48th in accidents, 46th in citations, 44th in DUIs and 36th in speeding tickets. According to statistics, West Virginia ranked 38th in speeding tickets in 2021.
More statistics include:
- 3rd in accidents
- 15th in speeding
- 7th in DUIs
