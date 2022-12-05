Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
Rain and snow are in the forecast. Is your car ready for Illinois winter?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With rain and snow forecast overnight Thursday, auto experts say now is the time to make sure your car is ready for winter weather. Bruce LaMeier, from Goodboys Auto Care Center, at 6850 N Alpine Road, said it is important to get cars serviced at least twice a year to […]
Downtown Shop is the Biggest ‘Hidden Gem’ in Illinois for the Holidays
Next time you're searching for the perfect gift, drive downtown to J.R. Kortman Center for Design, you'll be sure to find what you need. It's the most wonderful time of the year right? And the busiest and most stressful and the most expensive... because the bulk of the month you're shopping for the perfect gift!
Rockford company installing ‘eco-friendly’ solar farm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another solar farm is in the works to come to Rockford. City council approve a special use permit earlier this week for the installation of one on the southeast side of the city. The new solar farm will be for private use rather than for the community. One councilman, however, said […]
RockfordScanner.com : Two weather systems will bring precipitation to the area to close out the week
Two weather systems will bring precipitation to the area to close out the week. Following mostly cloudy and dry conditions through this evening,. the first system will spread rain and wet snow eastward late tonight into Friday. Travel may be affected by some accumulating wet snow Friday morning,. primarily for...
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
Bicycling Capital of America Less than 3 Hours From Rockford
During my drive back from Montana to Illinois, I encountered many odd roadside attractions trying to lure me off the interstate hoping that I'll make a quick stop in their town and infuse some money into their local economy. From the world's largest buffalo to the wood chipper used in...
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near Rockton, Avoid The Area For a Bit
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of 8700 block of POMEROY RD, near ROCKTON, IL. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays.
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
Illinois Residents, Beware of This Sketchy Man Going Door to Door Selling Solar Panels
An Illinois woman is warning residents about a weird experience she had with a man going door to door in her neighborhood "selling" solar panels. Here's one thing about me; if I don't know you or already know that you are coming to my house, (even if I do know you), there's a dang good chance I will NOT be answering my door when you ring the bell.
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old woman arrested in South Dakota
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford's Community Relations Commission set out a task to work on youth violence prevention within Rockford's public schools. "Well, there were some things that were concerning to the mayor. this year particularly with so much violence and activity at public schools," said William Martin one of the commission's board members.
What Do Trees On Top Of Buildings Mean In Illinois?
Ever see something in an odd place and wonder if it's random or if there is some sort of hidden meaning? Maybe you noticed a porch light illuminating a color other than a basic plain LED white and wondered why. There's also the suspicious hidden meaning behind purple fence posts. If you see them within close proximity, you need to go the other way immediately.
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.
RockfordScanner.com : Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley
Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley. Hello. I had a paranormal experience in Ogle county in 1999 that I reported to MUFON and NUFOC in 2012. At that time, I was a production assistant at (edited) in downtown Rockford, and lived in Stillman Valley. Tuesdays were always...
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
Rockford Scanner: Another Auto Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx.. 5:30 am. In the neighborhood of Davis School and Pearl St Rd. Avoid the area for a bit. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have...
NWS issues winter weather advisory as northern Illinois could see up to 4 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory warning that up to four inches of snow are possible Friday in Lake and McHenry counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the advisory Thursday afternoon. The advisory, which goes into effect at 3 a.m. Friday, includes Lake, McHenry, Boone...
