San Francisco, CA

Baker Mayfield-49ers rumors heat up after Jimmy Garoppolo injury, Panthers release

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ttG9_0jY5xq2h00

With the 49ers in desperate need of a quarterback and Baker Mayfield now untethered, are the two sides on a collision course?

After the Carolina Panthers released the former No. 1 overall pick on Monday morning, chatter immediately heated up that San Francisco would pursue Mayfield as they deal with yet another devastating quarterback injury.

On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo – who was never supposed to be the starter in 2022 before second-year QB Trey Lance got injured – suffered his own season-ending injury, fracturing his foot during San Francisco’s 33-17 victory over the Dolphins. Backup Brock Purdy stepped in and performed admirably, completing 25 of 37 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but Purdy is a seventh-round rookie taken with the last pick of the 2022 Draft – this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant.”

The 49ers (8-4) are a playoff team, and while Mayfield has seemingly gotten worse every year since a promising start to his career, he still has playoff experience, leading the Browns to their only playoff win this century in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVXUa_0jY5xq2h00
Baker Mayfield with the Panthers
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdpZQ_0jY5xq2h00
Jimmy Garoppolo goes down with injury against the Dolphins
Getty Images

Whether or not the 49ers will even have a shot at Mayfield is another question. Mayfield now goes to waivers, and San Francisco is 24th in the waiver order – meaning 23 teams have priority if they would like to claim him.

The 49ers are the only contending team with an obvious need at quarterback, but their division rival, the Rams, are cycling through Bryce Perkins and John Wolford under center, and they have fourth priority. The Saints, Colts, Falcons and Jets are all ahead of San Francisco with varying degrees of quarterback uncertainty, though there’s no obvious reason to think they would be interested.

Whichever team claims Mayfield would owe him the remaining $1.3 million on his contract, per NFL Network . That would perhaps make it more prohibitive for one of the fringe teams to sign him; the 49ers have just over $6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap .

Should Mayfield end up with San Francisco, he would be reunited with Christian McCaffrey, briefly his teammate in Carolina before the Panthers sent him to the 49ers for a haul of draft picks.

The 49ers signed Josh Johnson off of the Broncos’ practice squad after Garoppolo’s injury.

Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. After a cross-country flight, he got one short practice with his new team on Wednesday. And on Thursday night, Mayfield led the Rams to two late fourth-quarter touchdowns and a stunning 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, capped by a 23-yard scoring pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left. Mayfield could only wonder what Friday will bring in this wild week of his life, but the former No. 1 overall pick knows it probably won’t be more fun than one...
Deion Sanders’ ‘60 Minutes’ appearance was a Prime Time sham

CBS’ “60 Minutes,” known for exposing scam artists, is highly unlikely to even mention it this Sunday. But it was scammed, and big-time, by Prime Time.  In October, Deion Sanders, then the head coach of predominantly black Jackson State University, was profiled as a slick-talking, selfless savior of the school’s moribund football program and its needy, care-starved African-American players.  Ten minutes of research, however, would have told “60 Minutes” producer and correspondent, Jon Wertheim, that Sanders, who this week left Jackson State for Colorado, is both a boastful, self-promoting flim-flam man and black race hustler.  When Wertheim asked why, three seasons ago, he...
JACKSON, MS
Baker Mayfield, wife Emily hit the town to celebrate improbable Rams win

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield beelined for the club after a comeback win over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.” After his splashy Rams debut — which included a phenomenal 98-yard game-winning drive — Mayfield and his wife Emily were spotted at Poppy, a high-fashion nightclub, where celebs and fellow athletes frequent, including Giants star Saquon Barkley. In photos and videos posted by a female friend on Instagram, the quarterback can be seen double-fisting drinks, while his wife held what appeared to be a glass of champagne. Other videos showed the place packed while celebrating Mayfield, who became a sensation in...
New York Post

Baker Mayfield delivers crazy head-butt to teammate during Rams’ comeback win

Baker Mayfield was so pumped up during the Los Angeles Rams’ 17-16 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night that he delivered a crazy head butt during the victory. A helmetless Mayfield was caught on video on the sidelines delivering a big head-butt to teammate Robert Rochell, who had his helmet on. see also Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders Rochell, a 24-year-old cornerback, took a step backward and put his hand on his helmet after the head butt, apparently taken by surprise. It was an impressive comeback for Mayfield. The 27-year-old quarterback led Los...
Dan Snyder, Commanders leaked emails that got Jon Gruden fired

The call is coming from inside the house. Bruce Allen, the former general manager of the Washington Commanders franchise, testified to the U.S. House of Representatives that owner Dan Snyder and his staff were the ones who leaked a series of racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails between Allen and former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Allen testified that he was told by an NFL executive, and the move was made in an attempt to shift blame off Snyder as the team was the subject of numerous investigations into workplace misconduct. “By June 2021, Mr. Snyder went one step further: he identified for the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Baker Mayfield ‘completely shocked’ by Raiders decision on Rams’ final touchdown

Even Baker Mayfield was shocked about the ending of his Rams debut. After the quarterback led Los Angeles to a 17-16 comeback win against the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football,” Mayfield said he was “completely shocked” over his opponent’s coverage choice when he hit Van Jefferson for a touchdown with nine seconds left to play. The decision left Jefferson one-on-one with Raiders cornerback Sam Webb and he pulled in a perfectly thrown ball from Mayfield to put the Rams ahead. “To be honest with you, I was completely shocked that they lined up in press coverage with 15 seconds,” Mayfield said during...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Al Michaels had some beef with the Rams’ PA announcer

Al Michaels is fed up with the Rams’ PA announcer. During the Rams-Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football,” the Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer roasted the voice of the Rams for trying to get a “Whose House?” chant going. “It’s hard to tell where the crowd is now, maybe the Raiders,” Michaels said about the turnout during the first quarter as the Raiders led the Rams, 7-0. “You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it. He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saquon Barkley’s mother has helped him through rough times

Tonya Johnson didn’t need her wildest imagination to envision this kind of comeback season from her son, Saquon Barkley. “I believe everybody and anybody can come back from something,” Tonya told The Post. “It wasn’t life-threatening. You have some people who have stuff that’s life-threatening — ‘OK you have six to seven months to live,’ or ‘you’re gonna live.’ And sometimes even people who’ll be given that type of diagnosis, sometimes they surpass what the doctors told them. “So my motto is: All things are possible.” She will be there Sunday at MetLife Stadium when the Bronx-born Barkley, who was limited with a...
New York Post

The Neon Deion effect has already started at Colorado. Just one day after Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become the head coach at the University of Colorado, the Buffaloes landed five-star recruit Winston Watkins. The wide receiver, the first cousin of Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, committed to the class of 2025 in Boulder on Sunday. Watkins, 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, plays for IMG Academy in Florida, a magnet school that has produced talent such as Evan Neal, Greg Newsome, and KJ Hamler. He’s ranked No. 4 among wide receivers in his class by 247Sports and No. 13 overall. Watkins had offers...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

If you had any concerns about Mike White being nervous going up against the first-place Bills Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., you needed only to be interacting with him Thursday in the locker room while he chatted with reporters. Receiver Elijah Moore, who earlier in the season was so disgruntled about his role that he demanded to be traded, playfully poked his head into the scrum around White and, playing fake reporter, asked his quarterback: “What do you think about the receiver group here?’’ “Right, so we got a really good receiver group,’’ White began with a smirk. “There’s Garrett [Wilson], there’s...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
New York Post

Actions speak louder than words, especially when they are conflicting. The Giants’ offense mostly has been what it was at the end of the first half of the last game against Washington, when the two-minute drill began with five rushes on the first six plays and the desire to preserve a tying field goal so vastly outweighed the allure of a touchdown, at the risk of a turnover, that the ball never was thrown into the end zone. After burning through three timeouts, Daniel Jones ran a quarterback-keeper on third-and-1 at the 11-yard line and hurried to spike the ball to...
WASHINGTON, CA
New York Post

Geno Smith is fine with his long road to becoming a bona fide NFL starter. In his 10th NFL season, the quarterback has led the Seahawks to a surprising 7-5 record, but hasn’t forgotten that he spent several seasons waiting for his chance while playing the No. 2 role for the Jets, Giants and Chargers, in addition to three years behind former Seattle star Russell Wilson. “My tough times would be a dream to someone else,” Smith told reporters on Thursday. “I’ll never look at it as something that was too hard for me or too tough. I just had to stay...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

