Pamela, age 47, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She was a resident of Tickfaw, LA. Pamela was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to teaching and taught English at several different middle schools. Pamela was an enormously loved teacher and left an impact on so many students. She was extremely smart and very determined. If she decided she was going to do something, she gave it her all and would come out the best at it. Pamela’s greatest pride and joy in life were her four children. She constantly went above and beyond to make sure they always had what they needed and considered herself lucky to have four best friends. Pamela was so full of life and could always be found singing and dancing. Her strength and determination were admirable, and she never let any challenges she faced get her down. Pamela always took the opportunity to lift others’ spirits and she always left you with a smile. She was a wonderful mother, loving daughter and sister, and truly amazing person. Pamela will never be forgotten.

TICKFAW, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO