Mildred Crockett
Mildred Crockett of Bogalusa, LA, departed this life on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the age of 95. Mildred passed away peacefully at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. She was born on August 26, 1927, in Poplarville, MS, to Lillie and Ollie Strahan, the youngest of five children.
Gweneth Wall Matherne
Gweneth Wall Matherne of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, formerly a long time resident of Metairie, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the age of 67. She was born on Saturday, January 15, 1955, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gweneth is survived by her husband of 46 years, Daryl J....
Naomi "Ms. Lou" Kemp
Naomi “Ms. Lou” Kemp, 89, a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. She is survived by three sons, Mike Kemp (Becky) of Bogalusa, LA, John Kemp of Shreveport, LA and Wade Kemp of Bogalusa, LA; two daughters, Tori (Tommy) Stogner of Sandy Hook, MS and Cherie Kemp of Bogalusa, LA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and her special puppy, Beau.
Myles Ritter Ledet
Myles Ritter Ledet passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 34. He was born on Monday, July 25, 1988 in Metairie, Louisiana, to Angela Ritter Ledet and the late Benit Ledet. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Myles is survived by his...
Darwyn John Nuccio
Darwyn, age 57, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was a resident of Tickfaw, LA. Darwyn was a member of New Beginnings Outreach Church. He was a prayer warrior and a man of strong faith that he shared with his family. He truly was a cowboy at heart and enjoyed playing guitar, working with his hands, and being outdoors in the fresh air. Darwyn liked being on the open roads with his motorcycle and could ride for hours. He was a true family man and was most happy surrounded by his loved ones. Darwyn was a one of a kind man that will be deeply missed.
Betty Carroll Everett Demarest
Betty Carroll Everett Demarest went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with her loving family by her side at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 67. She was born on Tuesday, October 25, 1955, in Texas and resided in Albany, Louisiana. Betty...
Anthony "Buddy" Stephen Orlando
Anthony "Buddy" Stephen Orlando, of Tickfaw, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 100. He was born on October 18, 1922, in Independence, Louisiana, the son of the late Salvadore "Sam" Orlando and Katherine LaMarca Orlando. Buddy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII as a tank driver in the Normandy Theater.
Gary Stephen Leggitt
Gary Stephen Leggitt passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana at the age of 72. He was born on Tuesday, October 31, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gary was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Crystal Suzanne Scafidel Leggitt; parents, Earl Edward Leggitt...
Pamela McKinney Cunningham
Pamela, age 47, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She was a resident of Tickfaw, LA. Pamela was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to teaching and taught English at several different middle schools. Pamela was an enormously loved teacher and left an impact on so many students. She was extremely smart and very determined. If she decided she was going to do something, she gave it her all and would come out the best at it. Pamela’s greatest pride and joy in life were her four children. She constantly went above and beyond to make sure they always had what they needed and considered herself lucky to have four best friends. Pamela was so full of life and could always be found singing and dancing. Her strength and determination were admirable, and she never let any challenges she faced get her down. Pamela always took the opportunity to lift others’ spirits and she always left you with a smile. She was a wonderful mother, loving daughter and sister, and truly amazing person. Pamela will never be forgotten.
Rufus Warren, Jr.
Rufus Warren, Jr., was born on May 18, 1942, to the late Mazie B. Warren and Rufus Warren Sr. Rufus was married to the late Sylvia Coleman. He was a construction worker and a brick mason. Preceding Rufus in death is his mother, Mazie Warren; father, Rufus Warren Sr.; his...
Mary Sharp
Mary Sharp passed away on December 4, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born on November 14, 1943 in Collins, MS to William Townsend and Velma Carter Townsend. She resided in Bush, LA with her family. Mary leaves behind three children, Kimberly Crockett (James), Robert Crockett (Tonia), and...
D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports
COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
Denham Springs pedestrian dies in East Feliciana crash
CLINTON---On December 7, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 63 north of LA 37 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs. The initial investigation...
Lions overwhelm Blazers on Caldwell’s career night
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a career performance out of Nick Caldwell, who set a new personal best for points in a game while picking up his first double-double in almost two years as the Lions blew past the Belhaven Blazers 107-71 Wednesday night at the University Center.
Troopers investigate double fatality crash in Loranger
LORANGER---Shortly after 4 p.m. on December 06, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 40 near LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter of Covington and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin of Covington.
Greensburg man dies in house fire
ST. HELENA PARISH - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly house fire in Greensburg that claimed the life of an elderly male resident. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, St. Helena Parish Fire Department #4 responded to a report of a house fire located in the 200 block of Louise Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters located a male victim in a bedroom with indications he was attempting to limit his exposure to smoke from the fire.
VOLLEYBALL: Newsome named to AVCA All-South Region Team
HAMMOND, La. – For the second straight season, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team had one of its members honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) as Kailin Newsome was named a member of the All-South Region team on Tuesday. Newsome, a junior outside hitter from Houston, Texas,...
Kentwood man will be charged with second-degree murder in Abita-area homicide case
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Kentwood man in connection with the May 2 homicide which occurred on Pansy Street in the Abita Nursery Subdivision. Tyrus Brock, 27, is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges....
