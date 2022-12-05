ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
10 very unusual holiday gift ideas you can buy in NJ

It's always a challenge finding gifts for some people on your list, especially men. We are so particular and generally feel if we need it we'd already have it. There's also the risk of giving them something they already have or someone else is getting for them. So let's go...
New Jersey has the 18th best drivers in the nation, report says

NEW JERSEY – While every state thinks they have the worst drivers, QuoteWizard’s annual “Best and Worst Drivers by State” report reveals which states actually do. QuoteWizard’s team of analysts found that New Jersey drivers are the 18th best in the nation. They analyzed over...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Explore Hunterdon initiative wins prestigious tourism award

FLEMINGTON- Hunterdon County’s Explore Hunterdon launch this year has not only attracted a lot of attention from tourists in 2022 but has now also caught the eye of industry experts from around New Jersey. At the recent New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ (NJTIA) annual conference in Atlantic City, Hunterdon...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?

We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State. There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
AG Platkin announces actions to protect reproductive health care providers and those seeking reproductive care in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs Wednesday announced several actions aimed at facilitating access to abortion care in New Jersey, protecting health care providers, and safeguarding patients’ privacy in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade.
NEW JERSEY STATE

