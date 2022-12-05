Read full article on original website
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
WTRF
Perhaps a pocket of sunshine through tomorrow afternoon
TONIGHT: Grey skies all across the Ohio Valley. We did trend dry asides from a few pockets of light mist earlier this morning. Temperatures did not warm up much today, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s today. A few light rain showers started to approach this afternoon and evening. Most of the precip will stay south of I 70, but a stray sprinkle is possible along and north. The trend for the overnight hours is gradual clearing. Tonight, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as we head into the beginning of tomorrow.
Avalanche threat for parts of Colorado as heavy rain hits parts of the South
Conditions are right for an avalanche threat across western Colorado as a frontal system brings heavy rain to parts of the South. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Blizzard Disrupts Travel in North Dakota as Blizzard Warnings Remain in Effect
A blizzard caused travel chaos in North Dakota as heavy snow with gusty winds and whiteout conditions struck the state. Blizzard warnings remain in effect in several counties in central-eastern North Dakota, as well as in north-central South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The intensified snowstorm comes in the form of...
Amid 24-hour darkness, Alaskan Arctic town reaches 40 degrees, setting all-time winter ‘heat’ record
The northernmost town in America got a brief taste of winter warmth – at least, relatively speaking – when a wind shift brought a surge of mild, above-freezing air to this arctic enclave Monday morning.
WATCH: Observatory Captures Mind-Blowing Footage of Reindeer Under the Northern Lights
The Aurora Borealis Observatory captured this stunning image of a reindeer standing under the Northern Lights in what looks like something out of a Christmas movie. In the footage, the reindeer walks around along the icy ground, and the camera gets a terrific shot of the animal’s long white fur around its neck.
'Greenland block' to funnel in arctic air, increased snow chances across East
A major shift in the weather pattern could bring multiple storm systems with rain and snow threats to the eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks as many Americans wish for a white Christmas.
