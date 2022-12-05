ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
Perhaps a pocket of sunshine through tomorrow afternoon

TONIGHT: Grey skies all across the Ohio Valley. We did trend dry asides from a few pockets of light mist earlier this morning. Temperatures did not warm up much today, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s today. A few light rain showers started to approach this afternoon and evening. Most of the precip will stay south of I 70, but a stray sprinkle is possible along and north. The trend for the overnight hours is gradual clearing. Tonight, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as we head into the beginning of tomorrow.

