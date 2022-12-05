Read full article on original website
Bills coach gives injury update ahead of Jets game: Matt Milano has a chance, 2 players ruled out
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a knee injury in the “early moments” of last weeks victory against the New England Patriots, coach Sean McDermott said during his weekly appearance on WGR 550 radio. Milano has missed both days of practice this week...
Jets vs. Bills picks featuring Josh Allen and our DraftKings bonus offer
The Las Vegas Raiders visit the LA Rams for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14 at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 8 (12/8/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won't be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial, through the end of the year.
How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 13
The Las Vegas Raiders visit the LA Rams for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14 at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 8 (12/8/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial, through the end of the year.
Jets vs. Bills predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 14: 12/11
One of the biggest upsets of the NFL season came in early November when the Jets knocked off the Bills at MetLife Stadium as double-digit underdogs. Since then, New York has changed its quarterback and is now starting Mike White, which has yielded positive results. On the other side, Buffalo is still dealing with injuries, but the Bills are trending upward offensively.
LeBron James Addresses Jerry Jones Photo, Whether He’s ‘Woke’
The Lakers star explained why he felt the need to speak out on the Jerry Jones photo.
DraftKings $150 promo code: Claim your bonus on NFL, NBA, NHL and more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook is the place to be for sports bettors to claim $150 in free bets from just a $5 wager. You can redeem your DraftKings $150 promo code by clicking here to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. After depositing $5 into your new account, you can use your funds to place a wager on the money line on any sport before it starts.
From D-1 coach to high school: Patrick Beilein is on comeback trail with Baldwinsville basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When word started to spread last summer that Patrick Beilein was going to take over as Baldwinsville boys basketball coach, Bees senior center John Capilli had to do a little research. Capilli didn’t know anything about Beilein, so he turned to Google. Capilli noted that Beilein’s...
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: NFL Week 14 time, TV channel, free live stream
The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets in a major AFC East showdown for NFL Week 14 on Sunday, December 11 (12/11/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on local CBS networks and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount+ and other live TV services. Check the coverage map here to see if the game will air in your market.
