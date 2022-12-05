ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

REAL ID Kentucky: Enforcement date extended 2 years

By Bode Brooks, Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentuckians now have extra time to get a REAL ID, Gov. Beshear announced Monday, after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID Act enforcement date.

The previous enforcement date of May 3, 2023, has been replaced with May 7, 2025, an approximate two-year extension.

Once the enforcement date takes effect, every individual 18 and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, or a federally-compliant form of identification, to pass through airport security, and enter federal buildings and military bases.

“That’s the level of security that you want, you want to know that everyone has been checked out no matter who issued the credentials that they are using the same standards for issuance,” Sarah M. Jackson told FOX 56. Jackson is the REAL ID Project Manager for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Do Kentuckians need to get a REAL ID?

State officials indicated 17% of Kentuckians have a REAL ID version of the state-issued identification. Residents of the state have the option to obtain a standard or REAL ID-compliant version of their driver’s license, permit, or identification card.

REAL IDs are nothing new. Jackson explained they were recommended by the 9/11 commission back in 2005. Every state had different ID requirements; the subsequent law passed by Congress streamlined them. Kentucky was a little late to the game and implemented REAL ID in 2017. Originally the enforcement deadline was in 2020, but the pandemic derailed those plans.

“Every state shut down in different ways, there was a backlog that some states faced of credentials, there were some states who automatically renewed credentials and that meant that you couldn’t get in for an in-person REAL ID initial visit,” Jackson said.

Kentuckians looking to get their REAL ID for the first time will need to apply in person at applicable statewide locations and present the required documents .

Although the deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been extended, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said it’s best not to wait.

“I encourage Kentuckians to make a REAL ID plan now by gathering the necessary application documents,” Gray said. “If you plan to use another federally-accepted document, like a passport, to travel within the U.S., be sure to check the expiration date to ensure it will still be valid come May 7, 2025.”

A valid passport will still be necessary to travel internationally, even after the REAL ID Act is enforced.

