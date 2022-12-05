Read full article on original website
SFGate
California death row inmate dies of natural causes at 69
A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his cell in the infirmary at...
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
SFGate
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate
A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
SFGate
AP Investigation: Prison boss beat inmates, climbed ranks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The prison staff didn’t know much about the new acting warden. Then, they say, he made a bizarre and startling confession: Years ago, he beat inmates — and got away with it. Thomas Ray Hinkle, a high-ranking...
SFGate
Suspect dies, cop hurt by gunfire after Chicago-area robbery
LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — An armed robbery suspect has died after being wounded in a Thursday shootout with suburban Chicago police that also injured an officer, authorities said. The village of Lombard said in a statement late Thursday that a male suspect who had fired at Lombard officers earlier...
SFGate
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations
ABC has pulled the plug on “A Very Backstreet Holiday,” the Christmas special filmed by the Backstreet Boys earlier this month, Variety reports. The show was initially scheduled to air on Dec. 14 but has been scrapped by the network following new sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter.
SFGate
Shooting near Detroit hotel wounds 4 men, 3 critically
DETROIT (AP) — An overnight shooting near a downtown Detroit hotel wounded four men, leaving three of them in critical condition, police said Friday. Detroit police said two vehicles pulled up near the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel about 11:30 p.m. Thursday before a person or persons got out of one vehicle and fired several shots at the second vehicle.
SFGate
Burlington man arraigned in downtown stabbing death
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to fatally stabbing a man in what the police chief says is fifth homicide this year in Vermont's largest city, the most since 1960. Von C. Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday in the death of Abubakar Sharif, 23,...
SFGate
Louisiana State Police: 1 dead in trooper-involved shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state trooper was involved in a fatal shooting on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police said early Friday. The name of the person killed hasn’t been released. Friday’s news release said no law enforcement personnel were injured. State police...
SFGate
San Diego police shoot, kill suicidal man holding gun
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police killed an apparently suicidal man Thursday when he refused to drop a gun he was holding, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to Central Avenue just before 1 p.m. by a report of a man holding a handgun to his head, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
