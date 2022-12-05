ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

H-E-B kicks off holiday season with 20th annual Feast of Sharing

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

On Friday, thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal during the 20th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner, a press release detailed.

Hundreds of H-E-B and community volunteers will serve a free meal to more than 5,000 people at the Odessa dinner. The event, which is open to the public, also includes live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and community services. On the menu will be a Texas-style holiday meal filled with all the fixins Texans enjoy for any celebration.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum in Buildings D and E.

The H-E-B Pharmacy team also will provide free flu shots, which will be available while supplies last.

To accommodate the community, there will be free transportation to and from the free event provided by a partnership between organization and EZ Rider.

People looking for volunteer opportunities can find more information at tinyurl.com/cjjjk4f7.

Launched in 1989, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing regularly serves more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico. Over the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve more than four million meals. This initiative is an important part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in the more than 300 communities H-E-B serves.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Park Mall to host breakfast with Santa

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Santa Clause is making his way over to the Midland Park Mall this holiday season! The Midland Park Mall (located at 4511 North Midkiff Road) is hosting Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, December 10th, from 9:00am to 10:30am. People all across the basin are invited to visit and enjoy some of the […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal. “We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Blue Santa to stop in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Santa is making a stop this year in Midland to meet with everyone in the Basin and to enjoy a nice cup of hot cocoa! Midland Police Department says that Blue Santa will be at Centennial Park (located at 200 West Wall Street) on December 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. He will […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services to host special holiday event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Animal Services Department will be hosting a special holiday event, "Celebrate The Pawlidays", on December 10. It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and all pets are welcome to come to this event. Some of the activities available at the event...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Preparations for the event will lead to road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event. Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Locals react to the sale of Graham Pharmacy

MIDLAND, Texas — The sale of Graham Pharmacy has left its many customers saddened and heartbroken. Donnelle Sientz posted a letter to her customers on the front door, calling the decision to sell the pharmacy the hardest decision she has made in her life. The pharmacy has been open...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Lost Books closes its doors permanently

MIDLAND, Texas — Lost Books will be closing its doors permanently after being open for a little over one year. The business was created as part of the Midland Micro Market. They said the Micro Markey will continue to build relationships with the community moving forward. Lost Books will...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The flu is on the rise... for dogs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Walk-On’s in Midland supporting family after former employees death

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walk-On’s in Midland is rallying around the daughter and partner of an employee who was murdered this summer. “He was just funny, his personality was giant, he had a big heart and was just a good guy,” said Amber Bland. Former Midland Walk-On’s employee...
MIDLAND, TX
KSST Radio

Billy Ray McPherson (Bill)

Billy Ray McPherson (Bill), 77, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 4, 1945, in Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas, to the late Edith (Debord) and Joseph Cullen McPherson. Bill graduated from North Hopkins High School. He was a basketball coach for...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22. A Spring treat is in the forecast for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure to our south is keeping Arctic air well to our north. West to southwesterly winds will keep temperatures above seasonal levels with highs this afternoon in the lower to upper 70s. Wednesday temps will be near 70. A passing disturbance will put more clouds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm for parts of West Texas.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle crashes into Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Porch pirates on the prowl: MPD offers prevention tips

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department came up with some tips to help stop porch pirates this year to make sure your holidays aren’t ruined by package theft. The first and easiest tip to remember is that if you are home, always make sure to bring any packages inside as soon as possible. For […]
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
347
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy