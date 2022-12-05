H-E-B kicks off holiday season with 20th annual Feast of Sharing

On Friday, thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal during the 20th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner, a press release detailed.

Hundreds of H-E-B and community volunteers will serve a free meal to more than 5,000 people at the Odessa dinner. The event, which is open to the public, also includes live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and community services. On the menu will be a Texas-style holiday meal filled with all the fixins Texans enjoy for any celebration.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum in Buildings D and E.

The H-E-B Pharmacy team also will provide free flu shots, which will be available while supplies last.

To accommodate the community, there will be free transportation to and from the free event provided by a partnership between organization and EZ Rider.

People looking for volunteer opportunities can find more information at tinyurl.com/cjjjk4f7.

Launched in 1989, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing regularly serves more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico. Over the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve more than four million meals. This initiative is an important part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in the more than 300 communities H-E-B serves.