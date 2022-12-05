Read full article on original website
Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man
IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
Looking back: Mother, daughter have babies same week, and man steals ambulance outside hospital
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 11 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A mother deserted her two children, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 8, 1905. Lizzie Weeks “was called up on...
Madison County deputies use spike strip to stop runaway teens in stolen vehicle
REXBURG — Deputies used a spike strip to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle driven by two teens who failed to obey commands to pull over. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne told EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Wednesday. Two kids from Madison County went missing and were entered into the sheriff’s office database as runaways.
Rob Vandewiele III
Felix Robert “Rob” Vandewiele III, 68, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Kathy Fielding
Kathleen “Kathy” Fielding, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of her loving children. Kathy was born February 25, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James Lloyd Peterson and Valene Henderson Peterson. She spent her early years in Preston, Idaho, and then her family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kathy attended Idaho Falls High School and was a proud member of IF’s Class of ‘61 and treasured many very close life-long friendships which were maintained to the very end.
20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to kill kids before taking woman’s car
IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old Rigby man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car and threatening to kill her kids. Andres Leyva-Ochoa was charged Saturday with felony grand theft of property obtained by extortion and misdemeanor possession of an open container. On Dec. 3, a Bonneville...
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Former softball coach suing ISU over firing involving student baby adoption
POCATELLO — A former Idaho State University softball coach is suing the university over her apparent firing. ISU, along with University President Kevin Satterlee and Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, are among the defendants in a lawsuit filed in November. Documents filed on behalf of Jamie Wiggins claim that ISU,...
Beryl “Chris” McIntire
Beryl Stella “Chris” McIntire, 83, passed away December 6, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of her family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Beryl was born to Bartholomew and Elsie Wilford in Bedford, England, on June 10, 1939. She was their only child. She attended grammar school where she learned French, Latin, and German languages. In the latter stages of World War II, she remembered war planes flying over her home in England in the dead of night, as blackout curtains covered their windows. While Beryl was on holiday to the Island of Wight with family friends at the age of 13, her father passed away unexpectedly.
Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church
POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening. Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas. Grace Lutheran started this program...
Biz Buzz: Dental hygienists open teeth-whitening business in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – McKenzie McIntire and Miranda Blair enjoy serving clients full-time as dental hygienists, but now they’re providing another dental service through a new side venture. The Idaho Falls women are the co-owners of Fresh Teeth Whitening at 140 North Corner Avenue, Ste. D in Idaho Falls....
Falls Valley Elementary students reading for a cause and they need your help
IDAHO FALLS – Learning how to read is the cornerstone of a child’s education and instilling a lifelong love of reading hinges largely on their accessibility to books. Falls Valley Elementary in Idaho Falls kicked off a read-a-thon for students earlier this month. Through Dec. 16, students are being asked to read 20 minutes a day. Teachers are helping to make it more engaging by giving them assignments to read in different locations. Some assignments have included reading under a Christmas tree or reading in their pajamas while drinking hot chocolate.
Zion Waynewood
Zion Destiny Waynewood, 11, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a long illness. Zion was born December 29, 2010, in Englewood, Colorado, to De’on Waynewood and Miya Elliott Waynewood. She attended 6th grade at Fox Hollow Elementary. She was a...
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, cozy blankets and more
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, a cozy winter blanket and much more! Follow the information in this post to learn how to win:
Christmas concert in Idaho Falls will feature world-renowned violinist, Irish soprano and bestselling author
IDAHO FALLS – Grammy-nominated artist and renowned concert violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is returning to eastern Idaho next week, and she’s bringing a few guests with her for a performance. “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” is back for its third year at the Idaho Falls Civic...
We surprise one of GENTRI’s biggest fans for Feel Good Friday after a medical issue keeps her from their concert
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. GENTRI was recently in Idaho and when they found out one of their biggest fans wouldn’t be able to attend their...
Bannock County Veterans Services remembers the attack on Pearl Harbor on its 81st anniversary
POCATELLO — Dozens gathered near Pocatello’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in the frigid morning cold Wednesday to once again pay their respects for the 2,403 lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941 in Hawaii. The tradition began decades ago with Pocatello native, retired U.S. Navy Chief Christopher Harame, a...
Idaho Falls Symphony invites you to spend your ‘Holidays at the Movies’
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is inviting you to enjoy a special Christmas treat this weekend. The symphony will perform its Christmas concert, “Holidays at the Movies” this Saturday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show will consist of music taken from classic holiday films, including “Home Alone,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Frozen.” (Click here for tickets.)
