Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Boil water advisory lifted in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday afternoon, the village of Whitehall lifted a boil water advisory affecting residents across the village. A water emergency was declared this week due to a water pressure issue stemming from a leak, which took several hours to locate on Monday. The emergency was...
cnyhomepage.com
New mental health program launches for local kids
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Northern Rivers Family of Services has launched their new Youth Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, designed to provide intensive, community-based services to kids aged 10-21 in Albany and Schenectady who struggle with serious mental illness. Jacqueline Schiehsl, LMSW, has been named Team Leader. Northern Rivers,...
cnyhomepage.com
Semi-truck strikes Glenville rail bridge
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glenville Bridge was hit again by a semi-truck Monday afternoon. Details were limited, but the top of the truck was completely sheared off and boxes were scattered in the road. It took crews several hours to clear the scene. The Glenville rail bridge was...
cnyhomepage.com
Helium shortage impacting NWS Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A global shortage in helium is having an impact in the Capital Region, with the National Weather Service Albany Office announcing it has temporarily suspended the launch of weather balloons. The important weather forecasting tool is grounded until at least March. “The balloon goes up...
Comments / 0