EXCLUSIVE: Student with special needs meets George Kittle at 49ers game as his story inspires others

A Campbell high school student with special needs got the surprise of a lifetime.

The 49ers invited Jason Kobara to Sunday's game where he met his favorite player, Tight End George Kittle.

Wearing his signature cowboy boots and hat Jason walked inside Levi's Stadium, with his aide Eric Greer next to him.

"You are one lucky guy. Lucky guy! Way to go buddy. Super happy for you," Greer said to Jason.

Greer taught Jason how to play football with action figures. A month ago, Jason made history as the first student with special needs to play football for Del Mar High School in Campbell. His touchdown was a year in the making.

The 49ers watched ABC7 News' story and invited Jason along with his family, aide and teacher to the game.

"I can only see this huge smile on this kids face. That is more than enough," said Greer.

One of Jason's biggest dreams is to play for the NFL. Touching the grass at Levi's brought that dream to life.

"How cool is this?

"Really good. Really cool."

"Did you ever think this was possible?"

"No."

"It is. Here you are!"

On the sidelines, Jason took mental notes for his next play. Minutes later his eyes lit up as he saw Kittle.

With a football gifted to him by the team, Jason collected autographs from current and former 49ers players. Even the Giants Manager Gabe Kapler stopped to speak to Jason. His parents documented every moment.

"This is going to be something that he is going to remember for the rest of his life," said Tracey Kobara, Jason's mom.

"He believes his dreams can come true," said Steve Kobara, Jason's Dad.

The whole time, Jason's eyes were set on one player.

And then all of a sudden, his Kittle ran towards him.

"What's up dude? Nice jersey. Nice football too," said Kittle and asked him to turn around to sign his jersey.

"Thank you for coming out today. Keep playing baby and have fun," said Kittle.

Kittle stayed a bit longer to show Jason his signature hand gesture.

"Oh yeah you ready? Give them a nice flex too. Appreciate it man. Thanks for coming," said Kittle.

Kobara described meeting Kittle with one word: "Awesome!"

His teacher Kim Kehres is now planning to use this inspiring moment in class.

"Most of my kids hear about stuff, but they don't actually do a lot of stuff. Now they actually see their friend doing things," said Kehres. "This gives them the confidence to go and try things themselves,"

Jason's aide has already noticed the difference in other students with special needs. After his touchdown, others want to play high school sports.

"I think Jason has opened the door for a lot of people to give it a try," said Eric Greer.

Before they went to the bleachers to watch the game, Jason took a look at the field. His aide reminded him that he has a great future ahead of him and at least for a day he made it to the pros.

"You wanted to get to the NFL look at where we are at right now. Amazing buddy," said Eric.

Jason graduates high school in 2024 and hopes to continue playing football.