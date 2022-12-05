Read full article on original website
Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’
Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
SZA’s Out for Blood and Big Moods on ‘S.O.S.’
If modern R&B were a Nineties teen melodrama, SZA would be the cool girl with a Trapper Keeper full of receipts on everyone. She’s the queen of revenge fantasy—exes get offed (before being told in no uncertain terms that their stroke is weak), and toxic rivals get dragged for fun in her songs, which come off like angsty if enchanting diary entries. In the video for “Shirt,” the third single off her stellar new album, SZA casually murders people at a diner while crooning, “Feel the taste of resentment/Simmer on my skin.” Remarkably, she makes pettiness and Carrie-level bloodlust sound damn near angelic.
Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote
Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date. “Taylor...
Weezer Pine for Canine Companionship on New Song ‘I Want a Dog’
Winter is almost upon us, as evidenced by the arrival of Weezer’s “I Want a Dog,” the first single off the fourth and wintertime installment of the band’s yearlong SZNZ project. The track is Cuomo’s ode to canine companionship, with the singer pining for a pet....
Roddy Ricch Sued For Copyright Infringement Over Monster Hit ‘The Box’
A California-based songwriter is suing Roddy Ricch for copyright infringement, claiming the rapper’s highest-charting megahit “The Box” rips off elements of his 1975 song, “Come On Down.”. Greg Perry filed his lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, alleging in his 18-page complaint that Ricch...
Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’
“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
Directors of ‘Woman King,‘ ‘She Said’ and More Detail How Gender, Personal Experiences Impacted Storytelling
Setting out with an assignment to interview five women directors who are also awards season contenders meant beginning with emails to everyone’s publicists. The very first response came with a bite: “Why just ‘female’ directors? She’s just a filmmaker.”. And then there were four. More...
Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal
Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover.
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/12/2022 :. TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT...
‘Scream 6’ Isn’t Just Gory, It’s ‘100 Times Gorier’ Than Any ‘Scream’ Movie: The Directors ‘Were Always Asking for More Blood’
Ghostface is back, and blood is going to flow. Lots of blood. “Scream 6” cast member Melissa Barrera recently told Collider that the upcoming sequel has the potential to be 100 times gorier than any previous entry in the long-running horror franchise. According to the actor, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were always asking to increase the amount of blood on set.
ITV Is Shaking Up Its Drama Strategy Under Its New Streamer: ‘We Felt There Were Shows We Couldn’t Make a Hit on the TV Channel’
U.K. broadcaster ITV has claimed to be “More than TV” for over two years, but it’s only now, with the debut of its first dedicated streaming platform, that that mission statement is becoming a reality. This week’s launch of ITVX has seen the complete overhaul of outdated...
QAnon Followers Are Arguing if the Beatles Were Involved in Witchcraft and Child Sacrifice
As the biggest rock band of the 20th century, the Beatles were naturally also the subject of an infamous conspiracy theory. According to urban legend, Paul McCartney died in 1966 and was replaced by an imposter, with his surviving bandmates leaving cryptic clues to the coverup in their music and album art.
