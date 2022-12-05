Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Maize n Brew
2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend
According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey set for rivalry clash with Michigan State
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (11-6-1) head to East Lansing today for the first game of a weekend home-and-home series with the No. 12 ranked Michigan State Spartans (11-6-1). College hockey’s most played rivalry will be marked by games 334 and 335 this weekend, and first-year Spartans head coach Adam Nightingale is determined to re-balance this lopsided rivalry. Michigan has won 11 of the last 12 against the Spartans, but Nightingale already has Michigan State one win away from its entire season win total in 2021.
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s big win at Minnesota
Conference play has officially started for the Michigan Wolverines, and in their first game without starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, Michigan cruised in a road win over Minnesota, 90-75. The last time the Wolverines faced the Golden Gophers, they got beat by double digits at home, 75-65. That game was...
Maize n Brew
Survey: Do you consider Michigan the top dog in the Big Ten now moving forward?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Take a moment to let this sink in: the Michigan Wolverines are 19-1 in Big...
Maize n Brew
Blake Corum’s best plays of the 2022 season
For the second season in a row, the Michigan Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship and are headed to the College Football Playoff. Junior running back Blake Corum has been a big reason for that success. Had it not been for a knee injury in the Illinois game, he probably would have been invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. Over essentially 10.5 games, he gained 1,543 yards (6.0 per play) and had 19 touchdowns from scrimmage.
Maize n Brew
Michigan cruises to 90-75 victory against Minnesota in Big Ten opener
After a rough week saw a pair of top-25 matchups come just short, the Michigan Wolverines turned their fortunes around to start the Big Ten season with a lopsided 90-75 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday evening. The Wolverines started hot and never looked back, while the Golden Gophers...
Photos: Michigan Stadium scoreboard improvement project underway
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Stadium is getting new scoreboards ahead of the 2023 season, and it didn't take long after the 2022 home schedule ended for construction to begin on the upgrades. Large portions of the north end zone video board have already been removed. On Wednesday, crews...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star top CB target discusses in-home visit with Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff has been busy seeing their 2023 targets for in-home visits this week while also monitoring the transfer portal and getting in contact with players from other schools. There are a lot of moving parts this time of year as the program solidifies the roster for next season.
Maize n Brew
Options for Michigan at PG with Jaelin Llewellyn out for the year
It hasn’t been a great start to the 2022-23 season for the Michigan Wolverines, as they’ve started the year 5-3 with no signature win, have fallen out of the top 25 and now have lost starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn for the rest of the season. While Llewellyn’s...
Maize n Brew
Michigan at Minnesota Preview: Limping into Big Ten play
The Michigan Wolverines are hurting. Back-to-back losses to Virginia and Kentucky are not resume killers, but the missed opportunities for a signature win really sting. However, after losing Jaelin Llewellyn for the season in Sunday’s loss, perhaps even thinking that far ahead is a little ambitious. This is a...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers Coastal Carolina transfer portal edge Josaiah Stewart
Announced on his Twitter account Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines have sent out an offer to Josaiah Stewart, a former Coastal Carolina edge who entered the transfer portal the same day Michigan offered him. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder hails from New York, but played high school football in Massachusetts at Everett...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s offensive line named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award
The Michigan Wolverines offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — the best offensive line in college football. The Wolverines are joined by one other finalist, the Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan’s offensive line won the award last season and despite losing some key pieces from that...
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Tv20detroit.com
Police: U-M's Mazi Smith was speeding with Glock 19, multiple rounds of ammo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. W(XYZ) — Michigan football co-captain Mazi Smith was carrying a Glock 19 firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by Ann Arbor police on October 7, according to court records. He was estimated to be driving more than twice the speed limit.
Maize n Brew
Matchup breakdown: Michigan at Minnesota
Entering Thursday’s matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 5-3, the Michigan Wolverines need a win to start the Big Ten season off on the right foot. It can even be said the Wolverines need to find their footing, period. Securing a Big Ten road victory to get the conference slate started could put Michigan on the path to postseason success.
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Maize n Brew
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh named finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been announced as a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award for the second year in a row. Last year, the Eddie Robinson Award — presented annually since 1957 by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) — went to former Cincinnati and new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. A Michigan head coach has not won the award since Bo Schembechler in 1969.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
