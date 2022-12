MANORHAVEN, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — The body of a 40-year-old man was found in a Long Island parking lot Sunday morning, police said.

Officers found the unidentified man lying in the back of a parking lot at 146 Shore Rd. in Manorhaven after responding to a 911 call around 10:10 a.m.

His death at this time is being classified as "undetermined nature."

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information to call 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.