Brooklyn, NY

Man, 96, shot while sitting in wheelchair in Brooklyn

By Adam Warner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 96-year-old man was shot by a stray bullet while sitting outside in Brooklyn on Monday, reportedly by a man who opened fire while robbing a woman nearby.

The victim was sitting in his motorized wheelchair at the Kingsborough Houses, near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue, in Crown Heights around 9:30 a.m. when a bullet struck him in the right leg.

He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County. He's expected to survive his injuries.

The gunman—believed to be a man in his 30s who was sporting a ponytail and wearing dark clothes—fled the scene. He was still being sought later Monday.

The victim and the suspect were unknown to each other, and police described the victim as a bystander as they continued to investigate a potential motive.

WABC reported that the gunman was robbing a woman in the area when he opened fire and struck the man in the wheelchair. It wasn't immediately clear if the woman was injured.

