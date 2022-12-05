ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: January 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 others besides Trump

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four individuals in addition to former President Donald Trump, multiple sources told CNN. The panel is weighing criminal referrals for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right wing lawyer John Eastman,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court

A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Herschel Walker's defeat delivers another blow to Trump and his slow 2024 bid

Donald Trump was hoping for a win on Tuesday amid the slow start to his latest presidential campaign, believing a victory for his longtime friend and hand-picked candidate Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff would mitigate calls for new Republican leadership following a spate of losses for his endorsed candidates in high-profile 2022 races.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump poses with QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump posed for photos at his waterfront club on Tuesday with a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist, in the latest in a string of incidents that highlight the GOP candidate's proximity to fringe figures on the far right. Liz Crokin, an avid supporter of the far-right conspiracy theory,...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump

All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, whose third White House bid has already become mired in controversy. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How conservatives played the long game on election law

Since the 2020 presidential election, Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch have been erecting the scaffolding for a decision that could transform election practices nationwide. During oral arguments Wednesday in a North Carolina case, they reinforced their positions and appeared to find some support from fellow...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mike Pompeo Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Mike Pompeo, former US secretary of state and director of the CIA. Marriages: Susan (Mostrous) Pompeo (date unavailable publicly-present); Leslie (Libert) Pompeo (1986-1997, divorced) Children: with Susan Pompeo: Nicholas. Education: United States Military Academy, West Point, B.S., 1986; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1994.
KANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Alleged Russian intelligence agent charged with violating US sanctions and money laundering

Federal prosecutors unsealed charges on Wednesday against Andrii Derkach, a Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian lawmaker who repeatedly promoted disinformation about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, for an alleged scheme to launder money and purchase real estate in violation of US sanctions. In 2020, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against Derkach -- who...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was reelected by his caucus Thursday to lead Democrats for a second term. It happened during a private meeting in the Capitol as the caucus also chose to keep most of the rest of existing leadership team intact, in the wake of a better-than-expected midterm election as Democrats retained majority control in the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

In Warnock's win, White House sees capstone validation that big legislative wins broke through

As White House officials reflected on the final Democratic victory of a history-defying midterm election cycle, one constant has been a sense of validation. For President Joe Biden, the expanded Senate majority clinched by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's reelection in Georgia on Tuesday night served as a capstone driven in large part by two years of cornerstone legislative wins.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview. "I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy