Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An apartment building under construction on Philadelphia Street caught on fire. Thursday morning. When the Rapid City Fire Department arrived at the Tallgrass Apartments, they were able to extinguish the main body of the fire in around two minutes. Before the crew could finish stamping out the rest of the fire, they needed to eliminate any hazards. Above the fire, there was sheetrock that the construction crew was preparing to use, but the fire damaged the upper level.
New apartments in Deadwood will ease housing demand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood and Lead areas are growing at a rapid rate. Because of its popularity, the area is booming and that means the demand for housing is reaching a critical point. Rayco Developments is set to break ground on an apartment project in Deadwood. The...
More kids continue to hitch a ride on Rapid City transit buses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City counted more than 4,150 Youth Ride Free passenger trips in November, a 16 percent hike over November 2021, according to data released by Rapid Transit System. For the first three months of this school year, RTS tallied 14,466 youth passenger trips. This, according...
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Deck the halls with saving energy and fire safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With red and green lights illuminating the night, and inflatable snowmen and Santas getting blown up, we know that the holiday season is here. As festive as they are, these decorations can cause a shock when the electric bill arrives. So, how safe are your decorations,...
Low Rapid Creek levels because of Pactola rehabilitation work, according to Reclamation Bureau
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many people in the Rapid City community---noticed remarkably low water-levels in Rapid Creek over the weekend. Federal and city officials are now explaining what caused this low water-flow---but many outdoor enthusiasts are still concerned. Several Rapid City Citizens utilized Monday night’s public comment period at...
Major storm is possible next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.
Rapid City Schools tout pay raise
Biotechnology Company at SDM finds a new way to turn crop waste into a valuable product
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Research funded through grants provided by the US Department of Energy has led an Agriculture Biotechnology Company at South Dakota Mines to find another form of future income for corn farmers using a biorefinery. At the ninth annual CEO Business Plan Competition this year, Bio-Navitas...
Carbon monoxide leaks most likely during the holidays
HealthWatch-RSV, flu and kids
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rise in cases of both flu and RSV are overwhelming hospitals and doctors’ offices across the country. Dr. Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics has some tips for parents to keep their kids safe in this week’s edition of HealthWatch. “With one...
Helping fine-tune your business plan with the small details
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It begins with an idea and then runs from there, starting a business takes detail. There are many services in western South Dakota that help people start a business, like the Small Business Development Center. The business development center helps entrepreneurs with no-cost business advice....
Habitat for Humanity renovates one home just in time for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Habitat for Humanity seeks to better the community all year round by building, and rebuilding homes for families in need. Tuesday marks Habitat for Humanity’s final house built in Rapid City this year, and it is just in time for one woman to be in her own home for the holidays.
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City men, in separate cases Dec. 5, were sentenced to federal prison following drug convictions. Galen Cleveland Iron Cloud, age 31, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal
Breakfast with the Grinch; providing last-minute Christmas gift shopping and fun for the whole family
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - He’s not here to steal Christmas this year, but he may steal your breakfast. The Grinch is in town for a breakfast event and local vendor fair. Breakfast with the Grinch is Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and the vendor fair runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Monument.
Three Olympic athletes spent the day at South Dakota Mines to share what it takes to be a professional athlete
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three Olympic athletes headed to the South Dakota School of Mines Thursday to share their stories with the Hardrocker track and field team, about what being an athlete means to them. Chris nelson, Deanna price, and Payton Otterdahl are touring South Dakota to share the...
Rapid City high school students experience a close shave, for No Shave November
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A November grooming competition allowed some local students to miss a bit of school today for a fun bonding experience and a good cause. The competition was created by Blake Addison, Guidance Counselor at the Rapid City High School as part of the men’s health awareness program. Addison says, “It was a simple idea about No Shave November when November rolled around and I was like that would be something fun for some students to do and simply not shaving that was it, there only responsibility was not to touch their facial hair for the month of November which can be really hard to do but they managed to get through it and I think they enjoyed the end result.”
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A judge reduced the bond today for 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin, accused of killing his sister while they were delivering food for an online app. Houchin is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin. Witnessed told police that Houchin was in the car with several others drinking and stopped at a local restaurant to pick up food when the siblings got into a physical fight.
Trial date set for Jumping Eagle murder case
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial for the man accused of murdering an elderly Rapid City woman is set to begin on Sept. 18 of next year. James Jumping Eagle is charged with the first-degree murder and second-degree rape of an woman in Rapid City back in February of 2021.
