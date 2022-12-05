Autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine in conjunction with standard treatment for glioblastoma may increase overall survival

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Drugs to prevent anxiety, stress reactions and inflammation found to reduce risk of metastases after tumor surgery
A short, simple and safe drug treatment developed at Tel Aviv University reduced the risk of the spread of cancer metastases after surgery to remove the primary tumor—according to the first clinical study of its kind conducted among 34 colon cancer patients operated on at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
psychreg.org
Why Are Anxiety Disorders Getting Worse?
A few months back, I was hanging out with a few friends and we were having a bout of rare male vulnerability. The topic: anxiety and depression. One friend disclosed to us he used to go home in tears nearly every day after work and wanted to quit so badly. The other had exhibited symptoms of claustrophobia.
MedicalXpress
Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength
In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
2minutemedicine.com
Oral antibiotic prophylaxis may reduce incidence of surgical site infections
1. In this randomized controlled trial, oral antimicrobial prophylaxis was reported to reduce the incidence of surgical site infections (SSI) when compared to a placebo in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the most common healthcare-related infections,...
Medical News Today
What to know about locked-in syndrome
Locked-in syndrome is a rare neurological condition that causes complete paralysis of all voluntary muscles except those that control the eyes. A person cannot speak or move but is conscious and able to reason and think. This article explores locked-in syndrome, its symptoms, causes, and treatment. It also discusses other...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?
Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
MedicalXpress
HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men
As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
MedicalXpress
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives
By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
scitechdaily.com
Anti-Tumor Effects Without Toxicities: Researchers Use a Spice To Treat Cancer
Prodrug curcumin displays clinical potential. In cancer clinical studies, curcumin, a natural molecule related to turmeric, has been used to treat cancer patients. Despite its known antitumor effects, drug development has lagged due to challenges involving its chemistry. Now, a team of researchers at Kyoto University has developed a prodrug...
2minutemedicine.com
Deferiprone is associated with worsening Parkinson’s symptoms in patients naïve to dopaminergic drugs
1. Deferiprone was associated with an increase in MDS-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) scores compared to placebo, indicating worsening symptoms. 2. The deferiprone group had faster disease progression and more adverse events than the placebo group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Parkinson’s disease is characterized by...
denver7.com
New guidelines to be released to diagnose, treat ADHD in adults
Approximately 11 million adults have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Diagnosing ADHD in adults has been tricky. This year, guidelines will be released for the first time to help medical professionals identify the illness in adults. A big part of the new guidelines will address diagnosis and treatment in primary...
WebMD
Beyond Babies, RSV Infections Put Older People at Risk, Too
Dec. 5, 2022 – The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “season” this year is notable for a number of reasons, including the relatively early and large spike in cases that is challenging the capacity of children’s hospitals nationwide. But the spotlight on pediatric cases is overshadowing how...
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
Do Tomatoes Have Cancer Fighting Properties?
You may know tomatoes as being a healthy food to incorporate in your diet. But can they actually thwart diseases like cancer? Here's what to know.
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal how trauma changes the brain
Exposure to trauma can be life-changing—and researchers are learning more about how traumatic events may physically change our brains. But these changes are not happening because of physical injury; rather, the brain appears to rewire itself after these experiences. Understanding the mechanisms involved in these changes and how the...
2minutemedicine.com
Bivalirudin during and post-percutaneous coronary intervention reduces bleeding and mortality compared to heparin monotherapy
1. Bivalirudin during percutaneous coronary intervention plus high-dose infusion after demonstrated decreased all-cause mortality compared to heparin monotherapy. 2. Risk of major bleeding was marginally greater in the heparin monotherapy group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is used as first-line treatment in patients with...
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover new genes linked to multiple sclerosis
New research published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology has identified three genes and their expressed proteins that may be involved in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis. By comparing information on the genes and proteins expressed in the brains of thousands of individuals with and without multiple sclerosis,...
