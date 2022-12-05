ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth

The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
NBC Miami

European Central Bank Warns That an EU Gas Price Cap Risks Financial Stability

The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
NBC Miami

Main Street Says America Has Dodged Recession So Far, But Economic Downturn Is Coming

On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy