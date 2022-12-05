Read full article on original website
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth
The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
European Central Bank Warns That an EU Gas Price Cap Risks Financial Stability
The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
Huawei Licenses 5G Patents to Rival as U.S. Sanctions Force the Chinese Giant to Seek New Revenue
Chinese technology giant Huawei said Friday it will license its 5G technology to rival handset maker Oppo. Huawei is one of the biggest holders of 5G patents, which is next-generation ultra-fast mobile internet seen as key to underpinning future industries. Huawei has not been aggressive in monetizing these patents historically...
Saudi Arabia Reports Its First Budget Surplus in Nearly 10 Years on Higher Oil Prices
The 2022 surplus came to 102 billion riyals ($27 billion), constituting 2.6% of Saudi gross domestic product, according to the kingdom's finance ministry, releasing what it said were preliminary estimates. Economists estimate Saudi Arabia needs the price of oil to be between $75 and $80 a barrel in order to...
Banco BPM repaid 12.5 billion euros of ECB loans - source
MILAN Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has repaid on Friday around 12.5 billion euro ($13.2 billion) in loans from the European Central Bank (ECB), a source close to the bank said.
Forbes: Elon Musk Briefly Loses World's Richest to LVMH's Arnault
Forbes: Elon Musk Briefly Loses World's Richest to LVMH's Arnault
Juul agrees to pay $1.2 billion in youth-vaping settlement - Bloomberg News
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Inflation Tops Covid-19 as Americans' Biggest Concern, But Infection Remains a Costly Threat
This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends survey from The New Consumer.
Long Covid's Financial Devastation: $8,000 in Credit Card Debt, Ruined Retirement Plans
On top of the toll it takes on their health, long Covid patients report a devastating impact on finances, including massive medical expenses and job losses. "We're barely making ends meet," said Teresa Harding, who hasn't recovered from her bout of Covid in the summer of 2021. It took three...
Main Street Says America Has Dodged Recession So Far, But Economic Downturn Is Coming
On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
