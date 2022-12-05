ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

cbs4indy.com

Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit a guardrail. He was found half a mile away from the car walking down the highway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A male was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived,...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigate after person found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead Thursday morning inside an “unoccupied dwelling” on the easts side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. Inside they found a dead man “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man has been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides

Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD conducting death investigation on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation after a person was found unresponsive on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue, south of East New York Street, on an unrelated incident when they came across an unresponsive person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police arrest 2 in burglary

UPDATE: Kokomo police said two juveniles have been arrested in connection to this case. ————————————– KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance […]
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

IPS officer injured after altercation at Arsenal Tech

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is responding after an altercation left an officer needing to be checked out at a local hospital Thursday. Indianapolis Public Schools officials say the incident happened at Arsenal Technical High School Thursday morning. There was an altercation between several students. While responding to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman dies after crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died after a crash Sunday on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The coroner identified the woman as 51-year-old Cynthia L. Lee. HCSO said a preliminary investigation found that a Ford Escape headed west on 226th...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

