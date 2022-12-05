Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit a guardrail. He was found half a mile away from the car walking down the highway.
Kokomo police arrest man accused in stabbing
Halden R. Totten, age 36, is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man.
wrtv.com
Man in critical condition after Kokomo stabbing, warrant issued for suspect
KOKOMO — A Kokomo man is wanted by authorities after another man was critically injured in a stabbing earlier this week. Kokomo Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street Monday night and found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken...
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
cbs4indy.com
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A male was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
cbs4indy.com
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived,...
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Delphi suspect’s attorneys ask for public funds...
Police investigate after person found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead Thursday morning inside an “unoccupied dwelling” on the easts side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. Inside they found a dead man “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man has been […]
Fox 59
2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides
Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
IMPD conducting death investigation on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation after a person was found unresponsive on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue, south of East New York Street, on an unrelated incident when they came across an unresponsive person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.
IMPD: 70 year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in downtown Indy; car found in Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a 70-year-old […]
Kokomo police arrest 2 in burglary
UPDATE: Kokomo police said two juveniles have been arrested in connection to this case. ————————————– KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance […]
Man found guilty of murdering person who stopped to help with flat tire
A northwest Indiana man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a man who had stopped to help him with a flat tire last year in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
IPS officer injured after altercation at Arsenal Tech
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is responding after an altercation left an officer needing to be checked out at a local hospital Thursday. Indianapolis Public Schools officials say the incident happened at Arsenal Technical High School Thursday morning. There was an altercation between several students. While responding to the...
cbs4indy.com
Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides...
cbs4indy.com
Woman dies after crash in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died after a crash Sunday on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The coroner identified the woman as 51-year-old Cynthia L. Lee. HCSO said a preliminary investigation found that a Ford Escape headed west on 226th...
IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting in Popeyes parking lot
Shortly before 2:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave. in response to a shooting.
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
Police are investigating after a boy was almost abducted while riding his bike.
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction of child
Westfield police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child that occurred Wednesday.
Comments / 0