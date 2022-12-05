ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

WVNews

Nolan's Trends opens in Belington, West Virginia

BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nolan’s Trends, at 86 North Crim Ave. in Belington, opened with a ribbon-cutting recently. The new retail business offers completed bleached and unbleached T shirts¸ sublimation screen-print and DTF prints, said Megan Barkley, who owns the business along with her husband, Zack.
BELINGTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Rohrig, Summers, Reed chosen to Class AAA football 1st team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Preston girls top Laurel Highlands, 41-40

KINGWOOD — It was only fitting that the Preston girls’ basketball season opener would be a nailbiter. Close games were kryptonite to this program a year ago, as the Knights went 2-11 in games decided by single digits.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 12/9/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins dishes on the rules he'd like to change, and identifies a key in Saturday's game against UAB.
MORGANTOWN, WV

