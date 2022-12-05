Read full article on original website
Another non-credible threat: Police present at Harrison County, West Virginia school on Friday as safeguard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A social media post Thursday evening was quickly proved non-credible, but had some impact on Washington Irving Middle School, Harrison County School Superintendent Dora Stutler said. "There was a snapchat post about a student bringing a gun," Stutler said. "It was quickly proven to be non-credible."
Model railroad group sets open house Dec. 17-18 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, located at 5000 Green Bag Road in Morgantown's Mountaineer Mall, will hold an open house Dec. 17-18. The display will feature HO scale, O gauge and N scale model railroads.
VFW 573 plans Christmas Party Dec. 17 at post home
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg VFW Post 573 Christmas Party will be held starting at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at the post home. The Post will provide snacks as well as gifts for children.
Nolan's Trends opens in Belington, West Virginia
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nolan’s Trends, at 86 North Crim Ave. in Belington, opened with a ribbon-cutting recently. The new retail business offers completed bleached and unbleached T shirts¸ sublimation screen-print and DTF prints, said Megan Barkley, who owns the business along with her husband, Zack.
Holiday Toy and Food Distribution set for Dec. 15; hundreds to receive food, toys at United Way and Christian Help event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 41st Annual Holiday Toy and Food Distribution will return to Monongalia County next Thursday. The event, which is a partnership between the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties and Christian Help, will again put food on the table and toys under the tree for area families in need.
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont girls basketball team used an all-aroun…
Bridgeport's Rohrig, Summers, Reed chosen to Class AAA football 1st team
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont girls basketball team used an all-aroun…
Preston girls top Laurel Highlands, 41-40
KINGWOOD — It was only fitting that the Preston girls’ basketball season opener would be a nailbiter. Close games were kryptonite to this program a year ago, as the Knights went 2-11 in games decided by single digits.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Kyah Watson Robert Morris Postgame 12/8/22
West Virginia forward Kyah Watson says she s more comfortable after a summer and an initial group of games at WVU, and says that a more aggressive approach is helping her contributions to the team.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 12/9/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins dishes on the rules he'd like to change, and identifies a key in Saturday's game against UAB.
