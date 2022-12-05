Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles
Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
Kate Middleton Debuts $400,000 Prince of Wales Pendant
Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — recently welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom.
Netflix viewers threaten to cancel service over Prince Harry and Meghan series
In case you hadn't heard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary has landed on Netflix. Yep, the long-awaited series finally aired on the streaming platform today (8 December), and it's already seriously dividing people. Harry & Meghan is billed as an attempt for the couple to tell their story,...
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Everything the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Said About a Potential Reboot
As Albus Dumbledore said, it does not do well to dwell on dreams, but that hasn't stopped Harry Potter fans from praying for a movie reboot. Since the eight-movie series wrapped up in July 2011, speculation about a future relaunch of the beloved films has never really stopped. It also seemed like fans might get […]
Prince Harry's Admission About His Childhood With Princess Diana Is Full Of Emotion
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made quite the collection of bombshell admissions in their Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan," which dropped its first three episodes on December 8. The couple got pretty candid about what it's really like to be them, including Meghan opening up about the racism she and her mother faced while she and Harry were senior members of the royal family. "I genuinely didn't think about [that]," Meghan admitted as she recalled how her mother, Doria Ragland, was subjected to racist abuse. "Within that first week that it became public knowledge, the first story was 'Harry's new girl is (almost) straight outta Compton.' And I was like, 'Whoa,'" Harry added.
The Stern Warning Prince Harry Gave To Meghan Markle About The Paparazzi
From the start, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a tumultuous relationship with the media, with the brunt of the negative headlines focused on the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, when the couple revealed that they were dating, they had to go to great lengths to secure their privacy.
The Four Attributes Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Shares With Princess Diana
It's no secret that Prince Harry was incredibly close to his mom, Princess Diana, even though he was quite young when she died. In the years following her tragic death, Harry has done his best to keep his mother's memory alive, and she always seems to be a driving force behind the things that he does and the decisions that he makes. Since becoming an adult, finding love, and becoming a father, Harry's mother has never been far from his mind and he has often been asked how he thinks his mom would feel about the choices he has made.
Netflix Doc Names One Person Who Has Remained Constant In Meghan Markle's Inner Circle
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has kept a few friends in high places, despite her and husband Prince Harry's rocky relationships with some members of the royal family back at Buckingham Palace. Her "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer had high praise for the duchess in People. "Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world," she said. And Priyanka Chopra, actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, wrote the endorsement behind Meghan's nomination for Time's 100 Most Influential People.
Body Language Expert's Painful Theory For Prince Harry's Anger Toward His Family - Exclusive
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, have found themselves at the center of media debate since the start of their relationship (via The Guardian). The British media has been especially tough on the couple, from publishing private letters and photos to printing outright lies. Eventually, the pair felt their safety was at so much risk that they left their royal duties and the United Kingdom behind for a quieter life in the United States.
Meghan Markle Claims We Have The Reconciliation Controversy With Her Father All Wrong
Meghan Markle has finally shed light on what her relationship with her estranged father Thomas Markle is really like. Even before Meghan married Prince Harry, their tumultuous relationship was a hot topic for fans and the media alike. Thomas was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, but things took a turn when he got caught staging paparazzi pics for money. Thomas didn't end up attending the wedding, with TMZ reporting that he had experienced a heart attack in the days leading up to it.
How Prince Harry Reacted When Asked Whether He's Choosing Money Over Family
Unsurprisingly, when it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be honored for their work fighting against institutional racism in the British monarchy, royalists were up in arms. In fact, certain commentators claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest award insulted King Charles, reasoning that it's "another slight" against the prince's family that has no basis in fact, as Rupert Bell, the royal correspondent for "TalkTV" opined on his show (via Twitter).
Princess Catherine Steps Out In Romantic Tiara For The First Time In Years
There's no denying that Kate Middleton is a fashion icon (via Us Weekly). Her style has evolved over her years in the public eye as the wife of William, Prince of Wales. While she has stayed true to her signature style since her college days, life in the royal family has allowed her to play around with some incredible wardrobe and jewelry pieces.
Meghan Markle Makes Claim No One Ever Expected About Her Career
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," is full of surprising confessions, with some emotional and heartbreaking reveals from both the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex. The first three episodes, which dropped on December 8, included Harry confessing he didn't have many early...
Meghan Markle Clears The Air About Her Most Infamous Interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set up by a mutual friend in 2016 and hit it off straight away. The two made time for one another whenever they could, flying back and forth from the UK to Toronto, where Markle was filming "Suits." However, once things got more serious, they became a focus in the UK media, making it nearly impossible for them to do anything off the radar. The pair officially went public with their romance in November 2016, according to Vanity Fair.
Science Says These Baby Names Set Your Kids Up For Success
What parents decide to name their baby often says something about the parents, per QZ, including their ethnic background (via a 2011 article published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology) and their socioeconomic status (via a 2009 study published in the Social Science Quarterly). Baby name choice may also influence a child's likes and dislikes, per a 2008 paper published in the Journal of Judgement and Decision Making, as well as the people and circumstances they come to attract, according to a pair of 2008 studies published in the Journal of Managerial Psychology. In fact, what you name your baby may actually have a hand in influencing your baby's likelihood of success.
Get 50% off Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar clothing for all ages at this shopDisney sale
Give a magical gift to your loved ones this year by visiting the shopDisney clothing sale on threads featuring beloved characters.
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0