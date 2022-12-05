ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with drunk driving

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
The Montgomery Police Department has charged an officer with driving under the influence of alcohol and has also begun disciplinary hearings against the man.

Officer Marcus Kidd, 43, crashed his car Sunday in the area of Selma Highway and Mobile Highway. Kidd, who was off duty, was not injured. Police responded and relieved Kidd of duty and placed him on administrative leave.

Kidd joined the department in 2006 and worked in the traffic division.

No other information about the incident was immediately released by MPD.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

Comments / 2

Quentin Smith
3d ago

He human he makes mistakes. People think celebrities, actors, professional athletes, pastors, and professional status jobs are exempt from human mistakes. These are people they make mistakes as well but it should be minimal to none because of their platform and influence. Simple minded people kill me like these people can't make mistakes

Reply
6
 

