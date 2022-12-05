ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building

BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

How to Celebrate Hanukkah in Boston

The Jewish festival of lights starts on the night of Sunday, December 18 and runs until Monday, December 26 this year, and restaurants and markets around Boston are gearing up for the holiday with stacks of sweet sufganiyot and crispy, crunchy latkes. Below, find a guide to special Hanukkah menus for dine-in and takeout around Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For $1.29m, a luxury condo under construction in East Boston

TheSaratoga will have six units in all. Unit 1 will be the biggest. Work has begun on TheSaratoga, a new condo building at 839 Saratoga St. in East Boston’s historic Orient Heights section. Unit 1 — a four-bedroom, three-bath, bi-level unit — will measure 2,150 square feet and is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore

The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
BEVERLY, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
