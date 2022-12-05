Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building
BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
2 Boston restaurants among top 100 most beloved in the US, OpenTable says
Two Boston restaurants are among the 100 most beloved in the United States for 2022, and they’re right down the street each other. Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Company both made the list, which was compiled by OpenTable from customer reviews and released Wednesday. The company analyzed more than 13 million reviews to put together the list.
NECN
Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
The environmentally friendly ‘Jenga Building’ is done. Here’s what to know.
“We talked about something distinctive. I think we got it.”. The newest addition to Boston University’s campus zigzags skyward, its unusual shape reminiscent of a precarious Jenga tower or — perhaps more fittingly — an off-kilter stack of textbooks. And the 19-story Center for Computing & Data...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
6 beautiful Massachusetts winter hiking spots to tackle this season
Get out your hiking boots — and gloves. Sure, the temperatures are falling, but that doesn’t mean you have to put your hiking boots away. Massachusetts parks provide lots of pretty trails for hiking and snowshoeing during the cold months. Ahead, discover six parks the Department of Conservation...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
Encore Boston Harbor sports betting license approved by regulators
Gaming regulators approved Thursday a sports betting license for Encore Boston Harbor, making it the first casino in Massachusetts to gain an initial greenlight and putting it on the path to facilitate in-person betting sometime early next year. And if not for the glitzy casino in Everett, the first full...
Eater
How to Celebrate Hanukkah in Boston
The Jewish festival of lights starts on the night of Sunday, December 18 and runs until Monday, December 26 this year, and restaurants and markets around Boston are gearing up for the holiday with stacks of sweet sufganiyot and crispy, crunchy latkes. Below, find a guide to special Hanukkah menus for dine-in and takeout around Boston.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
For $1.29m, a luxury condo under construction in East Boston
TheSaratoga will have six units in all. Unit 1 will be the biggest. Work has begun on TheSaratoga, a new condo building at 839 Saratoga St. in East Boston’s historic Orient Heights section. Unit 1 — a four-bedroom, three-bath, bi-level unit — will measure 2,150 square feet and is...
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
nshoremag.com
10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore
The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
A Major Event Could Be Coming to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Over the last decade or so, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts has been home to some pretty fun events. Concerts. World Series games. Frozen Fenway where college hockey (and occasionally the Boston Bruins) teams go head-to-head on a rink that's created in the outfield. There was even a Top Golf...
WCVB
Massachusetts, New England grocery stores ranked by consumer nonprofit
BOSTON — For the first time in four years, Boston Consumers' Checkbook is out with its grocery store rankings, and once again, the nonprofit watchdog group says there's a clear New England winner. A pound of Land O Lakes salted butter looks the same no matter what grocery store...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0