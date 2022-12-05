ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get

9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tattoo Ideas to say You’re from the Pacific Northwest and Proud!

For years tattoos were seen as signs you'd been to prison, were low income, hated your life, and were probably not a good person. Now in 2022, we know all of that was just people being scared of what they didn't understand. Today it's very well known that Tattoos are creative outlets to wear something on your body that's either important, reminds you of something or someone, or is just for a good laugh.
WASHINGTON STATE
Are You Prepared for a Substation Attack in Washington? Here’s What You Need

I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.
WASHINGTON, DC
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
2022 WA Databreach Numbers Close to 2021’s Record

The Washington State Attorney General's office has released its annual data breach report, and the numbers are eyebrow-raising. According to the AG's office, of the seven years these reports are prepared and released, 2021 was the 'worst', or saw the most people affected. But 2022 numbers are not far behind.
WASHINGTON STATE
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State

If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
WASHINGTON STATE
Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington

SEATTLE — Two opportunities for light lowland snow are possible over the coming days. Both Thursday night and again Friday night have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. Thursday night into early Friday morning. The first chance for lowland snow enters the forecast Thursday night into...
WASHINGTON STATE
