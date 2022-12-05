Read full article on original website
Local actress wins state award
Missy Jo Bush won Best Performer at the Kentucky Theatre Association Festival for community theatres in Kentucky. The Festival is a statewide competition that was held in Campbellsville on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Bush entered the festival as part of the cast for the ARTS (Appalachian Regional Theatre Society) production of excerpts from the play “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, which placed second at the competition.
‘You never get too old’: Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone, 75 years of marriage. Burnam Jr. and Doris Miller met at church when he was 19 years old, and she was 16. They married within a year, saying “I do” during a simple ceremony on Dec. 8, 1947. Their marriage withstanding the test of time.
Lexington-born Christian singer talks about newfound success
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy year for a Lexington woman who released a Christian song that quickly soared up the charts. Anne Wilson co-wrote and performed “My Jesus.” The song has been played numerous times on Christian radio. In the months since, she’s toured...
London church puts together yearly Christmas tradition for locals
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith Assembly of God Church in London is once again bringing locals a visual representation of Bethlehem when Jesus was born. “What we really want to accomplish here is to bring the story of Christmas to life. The story that kids are read throughout their lifetime as they’re going to bed,” church member Danielle Smoot said.
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
Empty Bowls lead to full stomachs, full hearts in Nicholasville
Students at The Providence School made bowls for the ‘Empty Bowls’ event. The Bowls weren’t empty for long.
Former teammates of Lisa Collins speak to young female athletes ahead of inaugural classic
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of female athletes from South Laurel Middle and High School had the chance to hear from two Kentucky women’s basketball greats. Valerie Still and Patty Jo Hedges spoke about adversities and triumphs as female athletes ahead of the inaugural Lisa Collins Classic, memorializing their teammate who died in April.
Dunbar High Schools’ principal’s leave extended
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The administrative leave for Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball has been extended. According to the Herald Leader, His attorney says the leave was extended by 20 days. It is not clear what led to the extension. Last month, Ball was placed on administrative leave while...
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a win over Corbin High School. However, it’s what happened after the game that is blowing up on social media. While most of the players were celebrating, one player is...
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
Public comment on renter's rights took center stage at Lexington's last City Council meeting of 2022
The last Lexington City Council meeting of 2022 was a lengthy one. Public comments comprised much of the session Tuesday.
Local non-profit to be started for human trafficking victims
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly ten months since 32-year old Jordan Morgan was killed in a home invasion. Morgan was the daughter of former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan and Lisa Foster. Foster says she misses her daughter every day. And now she’s turning that heartbreak into something positive....
16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery
A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery, according to the department. 16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery. A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including...
SACSCOC Announces Georgetown College’s Accreditation Status
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) continued accreditation for Georgetown College to award baccalaureate and master’s degrees with a warning to continue addressing and improving our financial strength on December 6, 2022. Georgetown College was initially accredited in 1915. Amid the financial challenges that...
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County. Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night. They say everyone inside made it out safely. All area fire departments responded to...
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
1 dead, 1 injured in Bath County fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire.
Boyle County sits down with FOX 56 Sports
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Boyle County won the high school football Class 4A state championship on December 2, completing its goal of a three-peat by winning three state titles. They call themselves Title Down down in Danville, adding to its total of 11 state championships in football and...
Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic
Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic.
Eastern Ky. man accused of fatally shooting brother. Murder weapon found by K-9 Officer.
A man has been arrested in Laurel County for killing his brother. Bailey W. Smith, 56, of London, is accused of fatally shooting his brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, during an argument on Old Crab Orchard Road Friday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. After more than 24...
