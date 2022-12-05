ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hazard Herald

Local actress wins state award

Missy Jo Bush won Best Performer at the Kentucky Theatre Association Festival for community theatres in Kentucky. The Festival is a statewide competition that was held in Campbellsville on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Bush entered the festival as part of the cast for the ARTS (Appalachian Regional Theatre Society) production of excerpts from the play “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, which placed second at the competition.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

‘You never get too old’: Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone, 75 years of marriage. Burnam Jr. and Doris Miller met at church when he was 19 years old, and she was 16. They married within a year, saying “I do” during a simple ceremony on Dec. 8, 1947. Their marriage withstanding the test of time.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington-born Christian singer talks about newfound success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy year for a Lexington woman who released a Christian song that quickly soared up the charts. Anne Wilson co-wrote and performed “My Jesus.” The song has been played numerous times on Christian radio. In the months since, she’s toured...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

London church puts together yearly Christmas tradition for locals

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith Assembly of God Church in London is once again bringing locals a visual representation of Bethlehem when Jesus was born. “What we really want to accomplish here is to bring the story of Christmas to life. The story that kids are read throughout their lifetime as they’re going to bed,” church member Danielle Smoot said.
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Dunbar High Schools’ principal’s leave extended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The administrative leave for Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball has been extended. According to the Herald Leader, His attorney says the leave was extended by 20 days. It is not clear what led to the extension. Last month, Ball was placed on administrative leave while...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Local non-profit to be started for human trafficking victims

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly ten months since 32-year old Jordan Morgan was killed in a home invasion. Morgan was the daughter of former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan and Lisa Foster. Foster says she misses her daughter every day. And now she’s turning that heartbreak into something positive....
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery

A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery, according to the department. 16-year-old arrested after Lexington restaurant robbery. A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived at Smithtown Seafood and is facing multiple charges including...
LEXINGTON, KY
georgetowncollege.edu

SACSCOC Announces Georgetown College’s Accreditation Status

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) continued accreditation for Georgetown College to award baccalaureate and master’s degrees with a warning to continue addressing and improving our financial strength on December 6, 2022. Georgetown College was initially accredited in 1915. Amid the financial challenges that...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Boyle County sits down with FOX 56 Sports

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Boyle County won the high school football Class 4A state championship on December 2, completing its goal of a three-peat by winning three state titles. They call themselves Title Down down in Danville, adding to its total of 11 state championships in football and...
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 8, 2022. Lexington church holds Nativity scenes from across …. Lexington church event showing off Nativity...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy