Washington State Targets Methane Gas From Landfills to Help Slow Climate Change
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State continues to focus on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. The Department of Ecology today announced it is working on a rule requiring some municipal solid waste landfills to reduce the amount of methane they emit into the atmosphere. “Methane from landfills...
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?
According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
Western Washington home prices level off; no longer a ‘seller’s market’
SEATTLE — As 2022 comes to a close, new numbers show that home prices may finally be leveling off across Western Washington. In November 2022, median home prices in Seattle were up only 6.5% compared to a year earlier, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. That compares to...
Inslee, Ferguson Join Efforts to Ban Semiautomatic Rifles in Washington
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. That proposal and others are in the legislative agenda released this week by the...
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
WA voters approved strict gun laws in 2018. Why haven't they all been implemented?
In 2018, Washington voters approved I-1639 and threw their support behind some of the strictest gun regulations in the country. Four years later, one of those laws has been difficult to implement. Initiative 1639 was a sweeping package of firearms regulations that was approved by Washington voters in 2018. The...
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane’s homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state’s homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month
Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation.
Washington state hospitals strained by tri-demic, now with ‘unprecedented’ flu cases
An unusual spike in flu cases - plus COVID-19 and RSV means hospitals dealing with the triple threat of viruses are filling up. “Like we’re seeing throughout the rest of the United States, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in influenza. Data just came out recently indicating that our hospitalization rate across the United States is at the highest levels in the last 10 years, and we’re definitely seeing that within UW Medicine hospitals as well,” said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases specialist at Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine.
Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
Slow down, people! Surge in traffic deaths continues in Pacific Northwest
While many of the disruptions of the pandemic have eased this year, the surge in traffic fatalities is showing few signs of abating. Policymakers are trying a number of tactics to respond. The death toll on the roads reached a 20-year high last year across Oregon and Washington. Through November...
Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023
All elected positions, including the secretary of state, governor, attorney general, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023 under a proposal voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. The proposal lays out a 4% raise in salary for the governor, lieutenant...
State transportation commission next week to discuss pay-per-mile proposal, traffic safety challenges
The Washington State Transportation Commission is scheduled to cover several topics at its Dec. 13 and 14 meeting, including statewide traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program, and approaches to addressing possible shortfalls in fuel funding at Washington State Ferries. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. both Tuesday,...
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
State officials have decided to push forward a voter-approved measure requiring annual background checks of pistol and semiautomatic rifle owners.
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
