ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
NEWStalk 870

State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?

According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee, Ferguson Join Efforts to Ban Semiautomatic Rifles in Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. That proposal and others are in the legislative agenda released this week by the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington state hospitals strained by tri-demic, now with ‘unprecedented’ flu cases

An unusual spike in flu cases - plus COVID-19 and RSV means hospitals dealing with the triple threat of viruses are filling up. “Like we’re seeing throughout the rest of the United States, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in influenza. Data just came out recently indicating that our hospitalization rate across the United States is at the highest levels in the last 10 years, and we’re definitely seeing that within UW Medicine hospitals as well,” said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases specialist at Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine.
WASHINGTON STATE
WMTW

Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
MAINE STATE
MyNorthwest

Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023

All elected positions, including the secretary of state, governor, attorney general, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023 under a proposal voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. The proposal lays out a 4% raise in salary for the governor, lieutenant...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy