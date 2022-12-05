Kokomo police searching for driver who struck pedestrian, fled
KOKOMO — Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian over the weekend.
Kokomo police say they found the male pedestrian lying in the road when they responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road.
The pedestrian was transported to a local facility and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe whoever hit the pedestrian was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee manufactured between 2014-2021.
Police are asking anyone who may have more information to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.
Police are asking anyone who may have more information to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-8477 (TIPS) or through the Kokomo Police Department Tip 411 app.
