Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series. LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press has erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. The Daily Telegraph’s front page on Friday accused the show of being a “direct hit” on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, while the Daily Mail called the show “little more than a hatchet job.” One lawmaker said he planned to introduce a bill in Parliament to strip the couple of their royal titles. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix series with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch. The first three episodes of the series were released Thursday, with three more to follow Dec. 15.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO