White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Split Shocker! Toni Collette Announces Divorce From Husband Of 20 Years AFTER He's Caught Kissing Younger Woman

It's over for Toni Collette and her husband of 20 years, indie rocker Dave Galafassi. The breakup comes after he was spotted making out with a younger woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Collette's now estranged husband, 44, was caught swapping spit with a blonde, who's since been identified as chiropractor Shannon Egan, 41, on the beach in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. Until the makeout photos surfaced, everyone thought Collette, 50, and Galafassi were in a happy two-decades-long marriage.In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, The Sixth Sense actress' significant other was caught kissing the attractive blonde that was not his wife....
Darren Aronofsky considers The Whale to be poignant in the wake of the pandemic

Darren Aronofsky believes that 'The Whale' is timely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 53-year-old director has helmed the new psychological drama that features Brendan Fraser as Charlie – a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity as he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter – and thinks the theme is poignant given the isolation people have experienced during the global health crisis.
Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film

Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:06 a.m. EST

Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series. LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press has erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. The Daily Telegraph’s front page on Friday accused the show of being a “direct hit” on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, while the Daily Mail called the show “little more than a hatchet job.” One lawmaker said he planned to introduce a bill in Parliament to strip the couple of their royal titles. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix series with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch. The first three episodes of the series were released Thursday, with three more to follow Dec. 15.
