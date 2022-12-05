Read full article on original website
Universal Orlando announces new Minions Land, complete with attraction and café
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is ready for you and your fellow Minions to test your villainous skills in an all-new attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida. Debuting in summer 2023, the theme park will officially have a Minion Land with the opening of the first-of-its-kind family attraction,...
‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance along a beach in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. In a Facebook post, staff said the 8-foot-long crocodile was seen in front of the Barrier Island Center in Melbourne Beach.
‘I thought it was my saving grace:’ DeBary mom loses lotto winnings to DEO overpayment issue
DeBARY, Fla. – A DeBary mother is hoping to collect her lotto winnings before Christmas after losing the money because of an issue with unemployment overpayment. Shawndra Wilson contacted News 6 after seeing our Make Ends Meet report featuring two scratch-off winners who lost their cash for the same reason.
Ocoee family seeks help from Angel Tree program as 6-year-old battles leukemia
ORLANDO, Fla. – Alejandra Ramirez, 6, is known for her fun personality and her love for her family, though her strongest suit is her bravery. “Alejandra is love. She is a fighter. The doctor said she has the desire to live,” Jobita Ramirez said. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
Holiday food festival brings merry marketplace, more to Orlando brewery
ORLANDO, Fla. – While a winter wonderland is nonexistent in Florida, a holiday-themed festival is set to bring a food wonderland to Orlando this weekend. The monthly 407 Food Fair at Ivanhoe Brewery is celebrating the season with a “Deck the Halls” theme on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
👨❤️👩‘I was right this one day:’ Husband of 51 years detects wife’s stroke
ORLANDO, Fla. – A unique photo making its rounds in a Central Florida hospital is giving perspective and bringing awareness to stroke symptoms. “My right arm flew across the table, knocked over my water... My arm would not work. I could not hold anything,” 86-year-old Ginny Lukasik said.
Fundraiser helps sole survivor of fireworks explosion at Orange County warehouse
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two friends of Lindsey Tallafuss — the sole survivor of a fireworks explosion in Orange County last week — are putting together a fundraiser to cover the costs of Tallafuss’ medical treatment. Fireworks were ignited at the fireworks company Magic in the...
We’re gonna need a bigger bun: ‘Jaws’-themed burger restaurant opening near Universal Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A burger restaurant that started in Detroit and currently operates out of Tennessee is getting ready to open a Central Florida location just down the street from Universal Orlando. Jaws Jumbo Burger is themed after the 1975 blockbuster movie Jaws. According to a news release, the...
Graduating high school students in Osceola County to receive college scholarships, commission announces
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – During Osceola County’s State of the County address, several recognitions were awarded to businesses that have contributed to the area’s growth, but the highlight of the event was that for a second year in a row, all graduating high school students of the 2023 class will receive a scholarship to attend Valencia College or Osceola Tech at no cost.
This Florida city ranks among the best in the world
ORLANDO, Fla. – We all think Orlando is the best (it’s why we live here) and a new report is proving our point!. The 2023 World’s Best Cities report released by Resonance Consultancy ranks Orlando as the top Florida city — and No. 40 overall in the world.
Sanford seafood restaurant expanding into Orlando. Here’s where it’s opening up
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sanford seafood restaurant The Current is getting ready to open its second location, this time setting up shop in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood. Mike Smith, the owner, plans to open the new location at 2425 Edgewater Drive, which used to house Jade Sushi and New Asian before it closed in November.
Florida deputies catch man who hid in swamp for days, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man hiding from deputies since Tuesday in a swamp near Yeehaw Junction has been captured, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It was announced on social media two days after Osceola deputies said they had “exhausted” search efforts for the man, identified as Cory Philippe, 32.
‘Last thing I expected:’ Surfer recounts finding woman’s body floating off Brevard beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Nick Monroe said he was surfing Tuesday at Paradise Beach near Indialantic when he discovered a woman’s body floating in the water. “It was the last thing I expected. Hopefully, I never get to experience it again,” the surfer said. Monroe said as...
Fires break out at abandoned hotel, restaurant, dumpster in Orlando’s tourist district
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three fires broke out overnight in Orlando’s tourist district, including a blaze at an abandoned hotel where firefighters rescued four people, officials said. Orlando fire officials said firefighters responded late Wednesday to a two-alarm fire at I-Drive Grand Resort & Suites, which has been closed...
Fourth person dies after Orange County fireworks warehouse explosion
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fourth person has died after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County, deputies said. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, died Tuesday, five days after the fire. The others who died in the...
Florida lawmakers discuss special session on property insurance at Orlando summit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With only a few days left before lawmakers are called back to the state capitol to try and fix Florida’s property insurance market, legislators say they are waiting to see the exact language written in the bill they will discuss. Some representatives and senators scheduled...
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
Orlando youth mentor accused of molesting 17-year-old girl, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A youth mentor and community activist in Orlando has been arrested and faces charges of lewd or lascivious behavior involving at least one 17-year-old girl, court records show. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. When News 6 requested the case...
Body pulled from ocean near Indialantic
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A body was pulled from the ocean Tuesday afternoon near Indialantic, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews said they were called around 2:35 p.m. to the area of 2500 N. State Road A1A for reports of something floating in the water. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return...
Winter Springs man found guilty in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Winter Springs man arrested for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was found guilty of all four charges against him on Thursday. FBI agents arrested John Nassif in May 2021 after they received tips that he had posted his involvement on social media.
