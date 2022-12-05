ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Holiday food festival brings merry marketplace, more to Orlando brewery

ORLANDO, Fla. – While a winter wonderland is nonexistent in Florida, a holiday-themed festival is set to bring a food wonderland to Orlando this weekend. The monthly 407 Food Fair at Ivanhoe Brewery is celebrating the season with a “Deck the Halls” theme on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Graduating high school students in Osceola County to receive college scholarships, commission announces

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – During Osceola County’s State of the County address, several recognitions were awarded to businesses that have contributed to the area’s growth, but the highlight of the event was that for a second year in a row, all graduating high school students of the 2023 class will receive a scholarship to attend Valencia College or Osceola Tech at no cost.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
This Florida city ranks among the best in the world

ORLANDO, Fla. – We all think Orlando is the best (it’s why we live here) and a new report is proving our point!. The 2023 World’s Best Cities report released by Resonance Consultancy ranks Orlando as the top Florida city — and No. 40 overall in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida deputies catch man who hid in swamp for days, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man hiding from deputies since Tuesday in a swamp near Yeehaw Junction has been captured, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It was announced on social media two days after Osceola deputies said they had “exhausted” search efforts for the man, identified as Cory Philippe, 32.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando youth mentor accused of molesting 17-year-old girl, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. – A youth mentor and community activist in Orlando has been arrested and faces charges of lewd or lascivious behavior involving at least one 17-year-old girl, court records show. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. When News 6 requested the case...
ORLANDO, FL
Body pulled from ocean near Indialantic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A body was pulled from the ocean Tuesday afternoon near Indialantic, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews said they were called around 2:35 p.m. to the area of 2500 N. State Road A1A for reports of something floating in the water. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return...
INDIALANTIC, FL
Winter Springs man found guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Winter Springs man arrested for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was found guilty of all four charges against him on Thursday. FBI agents arrested John Nassif in May 2021 after they received tips that he had posted his involvement on social media.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL

