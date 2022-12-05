Read full article on original website
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
6 Free Boats You Can Claim For Free in Washington and Oregon
How does that old boat owner joke go? The two happiest days of boat ownership are the day you buy it and the day you sell it. In the cases, I’m about to present to you the saying might go something like, "get it off my lawn…I just want it gone”. In other words, these boats are FREE.
Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.
Photo byWashington State Unemployment Rate by County. Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.
Are You Prepared for a Substation Attack in Washington? Here’s What You Need
I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.
Chronicle
Washington Lottery Prizes Go Unclaimed
More than $2.4 million in lottery prizes is currently unclaimed and will expire soon, according to a statement from Washington's Lottery. Currently, there are 29 unclaimed prizes in the state, the statement said, three of which were sold in eastern Washington. One prize, a $10,000 jackpot, was sold in Redmond and expires on Dec. 12.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Thousands of WA Families Lose State Benefits to Scammers-Tips to Stay Safe
Thousands of Washingtonians have lost their state benefits to criminal scammers. Imagine going to the grocery store to purchase food for your family and finding out that there are no funds to pay for your purchase. What if you have several people depending on you to feed them? What can...
See the Best 5 Tri-Cities Washington Hotels with Stunning River Views
There are some local Tri-Cities hotels that have amazing views of the Columbia River that you might not even know were there. Don't worry, I did all the work so you can stay at the Tri-Cities hotels with the best views. How Did I Choose the Best Tri-Cities Hotels with...
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
FBI Warns WA: 8 Different Northwest Attacks on Power Grid
Now that the power grid attack in North Carolina is getting national attention, the FBI has sent officials a memo warning of attacks they now realize have currently been happening in both Washington and Oregon. The FBI Releases a Memo to Northwest Officials. Officials all over the northwest received a...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State
If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
BPA Seeking Leads On “Intentional” Oregon Substation Attacks
The Bonneville Power Administration is seeking information and tips from the public to help find the person(s) responsible for two recent attacks on Portland-area power substations. Incidents follow recent attacks in North Carolina that knocked out power. Recently, officials in North Carolina announced they're searching for the suspects who used...
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
See the Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in WA State
There is a huge difference between the most expensive and least expensive houses in Washington State. Do you know just how big those differences are?. For the purpose of this article, I am only including houses with at least 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Mobile homes, trailers, or anything other than an actual house did not qualify. After searching on multiple real estate websites, I think I found the cheapest house in Washington State. Do you feel like moving to Tekoa? I bet you don't even know where that is or how to pronounce it. lol.
