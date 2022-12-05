ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

kpq.com

9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get

9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Are You Prepared for a Substation Attack in Washington? Here’s What You Need

I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.
WASHINGTON, DC
Chronicle

Washington Lottery Prizes Go Unclaimed

More than $2.4 million in lottery prizes is currently unclaimed and will expire soon, according to a statement from Washington's Lottery. Currently, there are 29 unclaimed prizes in the state, the statement said, three of which were sold in eastern Washington. One prize, a $10,000 jackpot, was sold in Redmond and expires on Dec. 12.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State

If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

BPA Seeking Leads On “Intentional” Oregon Substation Attacks

The Bonneville Power Administration is seeking information and tips from the public to help find the person(s) responsible for two recent attacks on Portland-area power substations. Incidents follow recent attacks in North Carolina that knocked out power. Recently, officials in North Carolina announced they're searching for the suspects who used...
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

See the Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in WA State

There is a huge difference between the most expensive and least expensive houses in Washington State. Do you know just how big those differences are?. For the purpose of this article, I am only including houses with at least 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Mobile homes, trailers, or anything other than an actual house did not qualify. After searching on multiple real estate websites, I think I found the cheapest house in Washington State. Do you feel like moving to Tekoa? I bet you don't even know where that is or how to pronounce it. lol.
WASHINGTON STATE
