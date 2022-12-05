Read full article on original website
Meet the (protein) neighbors: New method lets researchers detect proteins in close proximity in single cells
Today, most methods to determine the proteins inside a cell rely on a crude census—scientists usually grind a large group of cells up before characterizing their genetic material. But just as a population of 100 single people differs in many ways from a population of 20 five-person households, this kind of description fails to capture information about how proteins are interacting and clumping together into functional groups.
'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground
Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
Scientists Gain Unprecedented Look at Infernal ‘Hell World’ In Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”
New Webb images show youngest, farthest galaxies discovered to date
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope reportedly show galaxies further back in time than ever seen before.
Healing breath: Researchers dramatically improve inhalable mRNA therapy
A research team led by Georgia Tech Professor Phil Santangelo has developed an improved mRNA treatment that is designed to be used in a common nebulizer for a more efficient inhalable delivery of the medicine. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, has been used to immunize millions of people in just the...
Hubble observes an outstanding open cluster
A twinkling group of stars dominates the center of this image. NGC 2002 is an open star cluster that resides roughly 160,000 light-years away from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way containing numerous star-forming regions. NGC 2002 is about 30 light-years in diameter and is a relatively young cluster at 18 million years old.
Remote employee engagement has increased since 2020, report suggests
Story at a glance New data suggest employees are successfully adapting to remote work, as online meetings have become more efficient, spontaneous and frequent since 2020. That’s according to information gathered from 10 different companies using three different meeting platforms. The findings indicate workers may be compensating for the loss of in-person interaction and engaging…
A healthcare brand for women begins to take shape
Dina Radenkovic is among those who see it, and at her company, Gameto, she specifically wants to build a massive healthcare business that redefines reproductive health. A bioinformatics researcher who has a medical degree from the University College of London, Radenkovic is primarily focused right now on using cell engineering to make IVF cycles shorter. But the bigger company she has in mind would one day enable young women to so easily and affordably freeze their eggs that there would be little reason not to do this. Later, if some of these same women turned to IVF, Gameto would help improve their odds of success at a price that doesn’t break the bank. Even later still, these same customers might turn to Gameto to extend the life of their ovaries. Radenkovic’s thinking: women are living longer; their ovaries could and should be functioning longer, too.
IQM and Keysight Sign MoU for On-Premises Quantum Computing Solution Collaboration
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, and Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research the development of a quantum computing solution to enable on-premises high-performance computing (HPC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005365/en/ IQM Quantum Computer Design (Graphic: Business Wire)
Salesforce to expand Sustainability Cloud into full ESG reporting tool
Ari Alexander, GM for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Net Zero Marketplace, says the idea is to take advantage of the range of Salesforce tooling from MuleSoft for connecting to data sources to Tableau for data visualization to help companies better understand their progress towards ESG goals. “ESG is a...
Gut microbiomes of mouse pups are permanently altered when moms are fed a low-fiber diet while nursing
The first things that mouse newborns touch and eat establishes their native microbiome, which is often influenced by their mother during birth and throughout nursing. Although diet has been a known contributor to obesity in all stages of life, the effects of nursing mothers' diets is an ongoing investigation. In a paper published December 8 in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, researchers find that when nursing mouse mothers are fed a low-fiber diet, their offspring's microbiome is permanently altered, leading to gut inflammation and obesity.
Entegris Expands Impact Across Corporate Social Responsibility Priorities
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, today issued its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report, Collaborative Innovation to Build a Better Tomorrow, is available online. It provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris’ progress toward reaching its 2030 CSR goals and outlines the company’s continued progress across the four pillars of its CSR strategy: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005184/en/ Entegris publishes latest CSR Report -- Collaborative Innovation To Build A Better Tomorrow (Graphic: Entegris)
BCG and ABS Combine Expertise to Support Marine and Offshore Decarbonization
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy, and leading advisor on decarbonization to the maritime industry, and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a global leader in providing classification services for marine and offshore companies and assets, have today signed a memorandum of understanding to join their technical and consulting expertise in the maritime and offshore industries, providing joint support to clients’ decarbonization journeys. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005874/en/ (Left to Right) ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki and Peter Jameson, Partner and Global Lead for Climate and Sustainability in BCG’s Infrastructure, Transport and Cities practice, sign MOU to provide joint support to clients’ decarbonization journeys. (Photo: Business Wire)
Webb telescope promises new age of the stars
The James Webb Space Telescope lit up 2022 with dazzling images of the early universe after the Big Bang, heralding a new era of astronomy and untold revelations about the cosmos in years to come. Researchers using the new observatory have found the furthest galaxies ever observed, one of which existed just 350 millions years after the Big Bang some 13.8 billion years ago.
'Black widow' PSR J1544+4937 investigated in detail
Indian astronomers have performed long-term radio observations of a "black widow" millisecond pulsar known as PSR J1544+4937. Results of the observational campaign, published November 25 on the arXiv pre-print server, shed more light on the properties of this pulsar. The most rapidly rotating pulsars, those with rotation periods below 30...
‘Circular bioeconomy’ could transform plastics sector, study finds
The plastics sector’s environmental impacts could be drastically reduced by shifting to a so-called circular bioeconomy, a new study has found. The study, published Wednesday in Nature, showed how such closed-loop systems — which are fueled by bio-based raw materials — could help transform the industry and allow it to absorb more carbon than it…
James Webb Space Telescope's iconic image reveals a stellar surprise
The James Webb Space Telescope's image of the Southern Ring Nebula has revealed a few surprises in this snapshot of a stellar death.
'Quantum time flip' makes light move simultaneously forward and backward in time
The time-flipped photon can't be used to restage "Back to the Future," but it could help us figure out some of the universe's most mysterious phenomena.
