The First World Film Industry Conference Will Host the Global Film Producers Forum

On December 4, the official schedule of the World Film Industry Conference announced that the Global Film Producers Forum was about to be held at the LOEWS Hotel in Los Angeles on December 12. This marks the start of the World Film Industry Conference 2022.

Since its inception this year, the World Film Industry Conference has been committed to focusing on the process of film industrialization, exploring the development space of the global film industry, and has held a number of themed activities. In the film industry, producers have always played a key role. As the only film producers forum around the world, this forum is intended to build a comprehensive and authoritative platform of global high-end dialogue and practical cooperation for film producers from different countries.

The content of the Global Film Producers Forum is particularly comprehensive, including two parts: On part of the content is four producers from Hollywood to talk about the development trend of the world film after the pandemic; another part is that four producers from different countries discuss the art of film communication in the digital age.

Among the guests at the Global Film Producers Forum will be Elizabeth Daley, Dean of the Film Academy of the University of Southern California; Brian Kite, Dean of School of Theater, Film and Television, UCLA; Omar Kaczmarczyk, a famous Hollywood actor and producer; Andre Morgan, an Oscar producer; Bill Mechanic, former producer of 82 nd Academy Awards; Mike Medavoy, Hollywood actor, and the Oscar producer; Arthur Sarkissian, film producer of “Rush Hour”; Rob Minkoff, director of “The Lion King”; Hollywood producer Fredric Golchan, Hollywood actor Lucas Foster, Hollywood producer William Mundell, Hollywood producer Lulu Zezza, Chinese director Sherwood Hu, Italian producer Max Musina, seven-time Grammy winner Gordon Williams, former British BBC president Nill Hillary, Brazilian presidential cultural ambassador Frederick Lapenda, etc.

