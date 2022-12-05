ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local 5 meteorologist Taylor Kanost leaves for a new job down south

By Jay Stahl, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Local 5 meteorologist Taylor Kanost is leaving the station and heading south after working in Des Moines for six years.

The Nebraska native was named the new chief meteorologist at Huntsville-based station WAAY and will depart Local 5 on Dec. 16. Kanost first joined Local 5 in January 2017 and has since worked a slew of shifts at the region's ABC station.

“My family and I are excited to be part of the Huntsville community. I am grateful for the opportunity to join the WAAY 31 family and guide viewers through the often turbulent weather that occurs in beautiful North Alabama,” Kanost said in a welcome statement posted on WAAY's website.

Before arriving at Local 5, Kanost made stops in Colorado and Virginia.

On Dec. 2, Kanost left a bittersweet note including a heartfelt shoutout to his family.

"Whenever anyone asks my girls where they were born, the answer will always be Iowa," the father of two said in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

The University of Nebraska alum will join WAAY in early January.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.

