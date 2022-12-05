Read full article on original website
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
news3lv.com
Las Vegas drag queens express safety concerns after Club Q shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
news3lv.com
More than 1,900 customers, Neon Museum experience power outage in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 1,900 customers in the east Las Vegas valley are without power, according to NV Energy. NV Energy reported 1,960 customers were experiencing a power outage near E. Bonanza Road and N. Eastern Avenue around 5:36 p.m. The Neon Museum is temporarily closed due...
Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
Woman shot during robbery in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say
A woman was shot during a robbery in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.
‘It’s either us or them:’ Road rage led to confrontation that left driver dead in east Las Vegas shooting
A confrontation on the streets of east Las Vegas led to a shooting that left a driver dead, according to a Metro police arrest report.
news3lv.com
Two people dead after shooting in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley Friday morning, according to police. The incident was reported around 5:14 a.m. in the 5300 block of E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Energy department official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposal to rename part of Karen Avenue ‘Liberace Way’ goes to planning commission
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas is home to Frank Sinatra Drive and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, could it soon also be home to Liberace Way? There has been a push for years for local leaders to find a lasting way to honor the iconic Las Vegas performer and they could take the next big step Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Hard Rock unveils more renderings for redesign of Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Executives with Hard Rock International have unveiled new renderings for the company's proposed redesign of The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. The new images were presented during a Gaming Control Board meeting on Wednesday. Hard Rock agreed to purchase The Mirage from MGM Resorts...
From Summerlin to Henderson, businesses are taking water conserving action
Water conservation efforts continue in the valley, and many businesses have already removed thousands of square feet of grass from Summerlin to Henderson.
Eater
Seven Openings From Las Vegas’s Recent Restaurant Boom That You Need to Know About
December is here and restaurants all over the Las Vegas Valley are angling to squeeze in their openings before the year ends. The result is about a 10-day span in which seven restaurants are opening just before the holiday rush. Among them, a rooftop bar, a European-inspired party spot, a Summerlin brunch eatery, and a dart bar. Here are all the major restaurant openings you need to know about.
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino
STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
North Las Vegas considers law banning catalytic converter possession
An ordinance considered by North Las Vegas City Council Wednesday would ban unauthorized catalytic converter possession amid rash of thefts.
bouldercityreview.com
City may be ready to boost water recycling
Even as other communities in the Las Vegas Valley have recycled water since the 1960s, the city closest to Hoover Dam uses up to 500 million gallons a year one time and then casts it away, lost to the air and desert. But that could change as Boulder City’s new...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients. Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas. “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
