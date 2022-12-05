Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Bronx native Tyshawn Jones becomes the first Black two-time Thrasher Skater of the YearJalyn SmootBronx, NY
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Hundreds of Walter Schalk School of Dance costumes on sale next week in Wilton, proceeds go to local charities
Don’t miss the opportunity to take home a piece of history from the Walter Schalk School of Dance. Hundreds of costumes representing sixty-two years of musicals go on sale next week at 21 River Street in Wilton with all proceeds going to local theatrical charities. Hundreds of costumes are...
109 Cheese and Wine for bountiful holiday gift baskets for the foodies in your life!
Where do you go shopping for the foodie(s) in your life? Look no further than 109 Cheese and Wine in the Marketplace for holiday gift-giving!. “Gift baskets are one of our many specialties,” says owner, Todd Brown. Come on in and let’s create a beautiful gourmet collection of the best for your family, friends and business partners,” he adds.
New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!
After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
Ridgefield Thrift Shop Grant Application is OPEN
It is that time of the year for our local non-profits to apply for an RTS Grant. The grant submission process has changed and is entirely online. Paper applications will no longer be accepted and will not be considered for funding. Please don't wait until the last minute, as this...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 7 Christopher Road, Open House on Sunday
7 Christopher Road, Ridgefield - Open House on Sunday, December 11 from 1-3pm Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with...
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
One Day Blood Drive Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7 at Westport Library!
During this season of giving, Please consider giving the gift of LIFE! Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7th, Westport Library will hold a Blood Drive from 1 - 6pm!
Westport Warm-Up Fund Seeks Donations
The Westport Warm-Up fund, a community-supported initiative managed by the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services, helps income-qualified households with home heating expenses through the cold winter months. Human Services Director Elaine Daignault says, “The rising costs of food, housing, and fuel will make this season the most financially...
Town of Darien Announces Winter Expanded Hours for Train Station Buildings
The new hours are Monday through Friday 4:55 AM – 7:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The public will have access to indoor space and bathroom facilities during these hours.**. “A top priority is to provide shelter and warmth to our commuters during the...
Behind the scenes at the Prospector with Mike (Munchie) Santini, Executive Director
The Prospector Theater opened its doors in Ridgefield on November 20, 2014, with a mission of providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater. Founded by Ridgefield resident Valerie Jensen, employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75%...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
Cheer on Ridgefield Police as they support Special Olympics by taking the PLUNGE on December 18 at Martin Park Beach
The Ridgefield Plunge is planned for Sunday, December 18 beginning at 12:00 pm at Martin Park Beach (19 Great Pond Road). Come out and cheer on members of the Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association (PBA) as jump into icy waters to support more than 10,000 athletes of all abilities who participate in the sports training and competitions Special Olympics Connecticut offers year-round.
Danbury resident Bella Morrell delivers marketing presentation to Red Sox Foundation execs
Bella Morrell, a Lasell University student from Danbury shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Morrell presented "Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program," a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Morrell and fellow students in Young-Tae Kim's sport marketing...
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing and Special Town Meeting Results
The following were voted on and approved at last night's Special Town Meeting:. Proposed Amended Ordinance Chapter §§ 136 (Sections 1-6)Buildings, Demolition of. Parking Easement Request for Pound Street. Allocating $66,000 of ARPA funds to fund the additional cost of the Mini Attack Pumper for the Fire Department.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
New Fairfield resident Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, PA with Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group, has died
Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, of New Fairfield, a Physician's Assistant with the Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group and at Westchester Medical Center, husband of Lisa (Citrin) Kalmanson, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Andy was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of Kenneth and Judith...
Candlewood Lake Authority alerts public of Blue-Green Algae Bloom in parts of lake
Candlewood Lake Authority is reporting a large, persistent Blue-Green Algae Bloom occurring in many parts of Candlewood Lake (see image courtesy of Candlewood Lake Authority). "The temperate weather, combined with recent precipitation and little wind provides the perfect weather conditions for bloom events. Blooms this time of year are somewhat common as nutrients are available for the algae to use from the lake bottom after the lake "turns over" in the fall. The lack of plant material might also be making more nutrients available for the algae to use," Candlewood Lake Authority explains.
Stamford EMS Earns Perfect Reaccreditation Score, Meeting Industry Gold Standard for 15th Year in a Row
This week, Stamford EMS was reaccredited with a perfect score by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). In the emergency medical service industry, CAAS accreditation, granted by their Commissioners, signifies that a EMS provider has met the ‘gold standard’ of patient care, attaining benchmarks that often exceed those established by state or local regulation.
