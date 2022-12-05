Read full article on original website
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Michigan judge tosses charges against former Gov. Snyder in Flint water crisis, AP reports
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Friday dismissed charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, several months after the state Supreme Court ruled grand jury indictments returned in the case were invalid, the Associated Press reported.
Erie Coke Corporation no show in court; case moves to U.S. District Court
The legal drama surrounding Erie Coke takes an unusual step forward, the company officially a no show in court. Erie Coke and a corporate officer were indicted in November 2022 by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act. However, at the arraignment this week for the corporation itself, no attorney appeared […]
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Texas judge tosses lawsuit against doctor who violated state abortion law
A state district judge in Bexar County dismissed a lawsuit against a doctor who publicly announced he had violated Texas' restrictions on abortion.
Butter battle: Key holiday ingredient feel's inflation's pinch
It’s primetime season for home cooks, holiday bakers and more accomplished chefs. And Thanksgiving was just the first act. The holidays bring forth Christmas and Hanukkah cookies, holiday pies, casseroles, mashed potatoes and turkeys. That means it’s primetime for butter — a staple and essential ingredient across seasonal dinner tables and holiday parties. ...
In U.S. Supreme Court elections case, politicians could win either way
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Though the U.S. Supreme Court appears reluctant to free North Carolina Republican lawmakers from judicial scrutiny as much as they want on voting rules, the restrictions it may allow still could give politicians more power over the way federal elections are conducted at a delicate time for American democracy.
