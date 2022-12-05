Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
SHU's WSHU Public Radio Receives Over $29K in Grants
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s WSHU Public Radio Station recently received two grants totaling $29,750. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded WSHU $4,750 for its original podcast, Still Newtown, the first CT Humanities grant to fund a podcast, and the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom, a newsroom with a reporter covering climate change.
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
Danbury resident Bella Morrell delivers marketing presentation to Red Sox Foundation execs
Bella Morrell, a Lasell University student from Danbury shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Morrell presented "Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program," a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Morrell and fellow students in Young-Tae Kim's sport marketing...
Danbury Has Been Ravaged by the Flu Recently
The Flu Season has hit hard in Danbury, CT. According to a press release from City officials, the City of Danbury Lab has seen 181 confirmed Flu cases since December 1, 2022. It appears Danbury may be one of the hot spots contributing to a massive spike in Flu cases in CT. The Nutmeg State has had 12,000 positive cases in just the first week of December.
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
Stamford EMS Earns Perfect Reaccreditation Score, Meeting Industry Gold Standard for 15th Year in a Row
This week, Stamford EMS was reaccredited with a perfect score by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). In the emergency medical service industry, CAAS accreditation, granted by their Commissioners, signifies that a EMS provider has met the ‘gold standard’ of patient care, attaining benchmarks that often exceed those established by state or local regulation.
Nine New Officer Join City of Danbury Police Department
On Tuesday, December 6, Mayor Dean Esposito appointed nine individuals to the position of Certified Police Officer with the Danbury Police Department. This exceptional group of officers brings nearly 30 years of experience to the Danbury Police Department. “These talented and qualified officers bring a broad range of valuable skills...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Saving Bassick High means choosing life
To move forward with the proposed new site for Bridgeport's Bassick High School would be textbook environmental racism.
Town of Darien Announces Winter Expanded Hours for Train Station Buildings
The new hours are Monday through Friday 4:55 AM – 7:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The public will have access to indoor space and bathroom facilities during these hours.**. “A top priority is to provide shelter and warmth to our commuters during the...
Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN
Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
Norwalk Health Dept. Alert: Respiratory Viruses are on the Rise in CT and Across the Nation
Today, December 6, 2022, the Norwalk Health Department provided the community with recommendations on how to take health precautions and mitigate the spread of several serious viruses that are on the rise across Connecticut and around the country. As the cold weather begins, the Health Department encourages the community to.
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy
A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
