Giant aerospace Rolls-Royce announced the world’s first successful hydrogen test to power a modern aircraft engine, instead of using conventional fuel. The British company conducted the test at a government facility at Boscombe Down, the European Marine Energy Centre (EMCE), where it produced green hydrogen generated by wind and tidal power from the Orkney Island, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Since its inception in 2003, EMEC has become a major hub for the development of wave and tidal power. Grant Shapps, the UK Business Secretary, described the demonstration as a “prime example of how we can work together to make aviation cleaner while driving jobs across the country”.

3 DAYS AGO