aiexpress.io

Einride raises $500M for autonomous trucks

Einride, a developer of autonomous, electrical vans, raised $500M in Collection C funding. The corporate mentioned the funding will allow it to proceed to develop and deploy its expertise and can open up new markets. Based out of Stockholm, Sweden in 2016, Einride initially developed a cabless self-driving cargo truck...
Ars Technica

DHL is buying 2,000 electric Ford E-Transits as delivery vans

On Monday, the Ford Motor Company and courier company DHL announced a new deal to supply the latter with 2,000 electric cargo vans by the end of 2023. The Ford E-Transits will be used in both Europe and the Americas for last-mile deliveries as DHL works on becoming carbon neutral over the coming years.
The Associated Press

VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles

BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/ VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?

The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
tedmag.com

DistributED: Futures Group, Electric Vehicles

NAED’s Futures Group, which held a packed-house in-person meeting at NAED’s recent Eastern Region Conference, is planning its next Office Hours event on December 8 at 1pm Central Time. This special podcast previews the next topic for the Futures Group, which is Electric Vehicles: Potential and Potential Roadblocks.
cxmtoday.com

Asos Partners With Hived For Same-day Delivery Across London

Fashion giant Asos has partnered with parcel delivery firm Hived to provide same-day delivery to customers across Greater London. The rapid delivery company operates an entirely electric fleet of vans, cars and bikes and offers same-day, next-day and two-day shipping options to all of Greater London. “With a 99.99% on-time...
theevreport.com

Splitvolt Unveils Next-Generation Splitter Switch with New Features and Safety Certification for Affordable Level 2 EV Fast Home Charging

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Splitvolt announced its next-generation Splitter Switch™ product that can save electric vehicle buyers thousands of dollars. It includes cETLus safety certification, new components and a more stylized look. Its splitter switch is designed to make home EV charging simple, affordable and safe. Instead of...
Footwear News

How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global

After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
traveltomorrow.com

Aerospace Rolls-Royce achieves successful milestone on hydrogen-powered jet engine

Giant aerospace Rolls-Royce announced the world’s first successful hydrogen test to power a modern aircraft engine, instead of using conventional fuel. The British company conducted the test at a government facility at Boscombe Down, the European Marine Energy Centre (EMCE), where it produced green hydrogen generated by wind and tidal power from the Orkney Island, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Since its inception in 2003, EMEC has become a major hub for the development of wave and tidal power. Grant Shapps, the UK Business Secretary, described the demonstration as a “prime example of how we can work together to make aviation cleaner while driving jobs across the country”.
electrek.co

Ford breaks ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park, a key factor in achieving 2M run rate goal

Ford is moving quickly to solidify its position in the rapidly evolving auto industry. The company announced Monday it has broken ground at its BlueOval battery plant as part of its joint venture agreement with SK Innovation. The battery plant is expected to play a critical role in achieving the automaker’s 2 million run rate goal by 2026 by producing batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
aircargonews.net

Hellmann and Logmore make tracking air cargo shipments easier

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Finnish startup Logmore are jointly launching a passive dynamic QR data tracker for cargo shipments. “Hellmann Smart QR” measures temperature, humidity, light and shocks. It generates a new QR code with each measurement, which is displayed on the device and can be downloaded via cell phone camera upon cargo arrival.

