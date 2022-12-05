Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Einride raises $500M for autonomous trucks
Einride, a developer of autonomous, electrical vans, raised $500M in Collection C funding. The corporate mentioned the funding will allow it to proceed to develop and deploy its expertise and can open up new markets. Based out of Stockholm, Sweden in 2016, Einride initially developed a cabless self-driving cargo truck...
Ars Technica
DHL is buying 2,000 electric Ford E-Transits as delivery vans
On Monday, the Ford Motor Company and courier company DHL announced a new deal to supply the latter with 2,000 electric cargo vans by the end of 2023. The Ford E-Transits will be used in both Europe and the Americas for last-mile deliveries as DHL works on becoming carbon neutral over the coming years.
VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles
BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/ VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
CNBC
Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK
Fuel cell technology involves hydrogen from a tank mixing with oxygen, which in turn produces electricity. Toyota says a fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup will be developed at a plant in England. "Once successful performance results have been secured, the intention is to prepare the vehicle for small...
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
techaiapp.com
American Battery Factory’s first ‘gigafactory’ inches toward reality • TechCrunch
Over the course of a decade, ABF says it will pump around $1.2 billion into the facility, claiming it will be the “country’s largest gigafactory” for lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells when it’s completed, with a footprint of about 2 million square feet. ABF estimates it’ll eventually bring 1,000 additional jobs to the city.
Hyundai Announces Massive New EV Battery Plant in Georgia to Open in 2025
After lobbying US lawmakers for months, Hyundai has now planned to spend billions on assembly plants and battery facilities.
tedmag.com
DistributED: Futures Group, Electric Vehicles
NAED’s Futures Group, which held a packed-house in-person meeting at NAED’s recent Eastern Region Conference, is planning its next Office Hours event on December 8 at 1pm Central Time. This special podcast previews the next topic for the Futures Group, which is Electric Vehicles: Potential and Potential Roadblocks.
Electric vehicles: if the UK is serious about being a major player, here’s what needs to happen
The UK’s efforts to become a global player in electric vehicles (EVs) are back in the spotlight with two government announcements: a £500 million loan guarantee for Ford and a £73 million package to support various smaller clean transport projects. The loan guarantee is enabling Ford to...
cxmtoday.com
Asos Partners With Hived For Same-day Delivery Across London
Fashion giant Asos has partnered with parcel delivery firm Hived to provide same-day delivery to customers across Greater London. The rapid delivery company operates an entirely electric fleet of vans, cars and bikes and offers same-day, next-day and two-day shipping options to all of Greater London. “With a 99.99% on-time...
Siemens, others call for only zero-emission freight trucks to be sold in EU by 2035
(Reuters) - More than 40 manufacturers, shippers and industry groups including Siemens, Maersk and Unilever called on the EU on Thursday to mandate that all freight trucks be zero-emission models by 2035.
theevreport.com
Splitvolt Unveils Next-Generation Splitter Switch with New Features and Safety Certification for Affordable Level 2 EV Fast Home Charging
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Splitvolt announced its next-generation Splitter Switch™ product that can save electric vehicle buyers thousands of dollars. It includes cETLus safety certification, new components and a more stylized look. Its splitter switch is designed to make home EV charging simple, affordable and safe. Instead of...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
traveltomorrow.com
Aerospace Rolls-Royce achieves successful milestone on hydrogen-powered jet engine
Giant aerospace Rolls-Royce announced the world’s first successful hydrogen test to power a modern aircraft engine, instead of using conventional fuel. The British company conducted the test at a government facility at Boscombe Down, the European Marine Energy Centre (EMCE), where it produced green hydrogen generated by wind and tidal power from the Orkney Island, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Since its inception in 2003, EMEC has become a major hub for the development of wave and tidal power. Grant Shapps, the UK Business Secretary, described the demonstration as a “prime example of how we can work together to make aviation cleaner while driving jobs across the country”.
electrek.co
Ford breaks ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park, a key factor in achieving 2M run rate goal
Ford is moving quickly to solidify its position in the rapidly evolving auto industry. The company announced Monday it has broken ground at its BlueOval battery plant as part of its joint venture agreement with SK Innovation. The battery plant is expected to play a critical role in achieving the automaker’s 2 million run rate goal by 2026 by producing batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
aircargonews.net
Hellmann and Logmore make tracking air cargo shipments easier
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Finnish startup Logmore are jointly launching a passive dynamic QR data tracker for cargo shipments. “Hellmann Smart QR” measures temperature, humidity, light and shocks. It generates a new QR code with each measurement, which is displayed on the device and can be downloaded via cell phone camera upon cargo arrival.
